Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) goes up for a header against Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon (6) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see CF Montréal take on Houston Dynamo. The game at BBVA Stadium gets underway at 9:00 PM ET. Houston has 25 points, ranking 25th in the league. Montreal has 40 points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Montreal

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Houston and Montreal Stats

  • Houston is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (29 in 24 matches), and Montreal is 20th in goals allowed (39 in 24).
  • Montreal is sixth in MLS in goals scored (40 in 24 matches), and Houston is 20th in goals allowed (39 in 24).
  • Houston is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -10.
  • Montreal has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 11th in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 22 shots) in 23 league games.
  • Darwin Quintero also has seven goals (in 24 league games).
  • Adam Lundqvist has four assists in 22 games -- tops on Houston, and 28th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

  • Romell Quioto scored eight goals (on 31 shots) for Montreal last season.
  • Mason Toye scored seven goals in 14 league games for Montreal a season ago.
  • In 34 games for Montreal last season, Djordje Mihailovic had 12 assists (on 55 chances created).

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-1

Home

7/30/2022

Philadelphia

L 6-0

Away

8/5/2022

Vancouver

L 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Montreal

-

Home

8/20/2022

Colorado

-

Away

8/27/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

8/31/2022

LAFC

-

Home

Montreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

NYCFC

D 0-0

Home

8/3/2022

Columbus

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 2-2

Home

8/13/2022

Houston

-

Away

8/20/2022

New England

-

Home

8/27/2022

Chicago

-

Away

8/31/2022

New York

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

CF Montreal at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
