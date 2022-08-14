Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in MLS will see CF Montréal take on Houston Dynamo. The game at BBVA Stadium gets underway at 9:00 PM ET. Houston has 25 points, ranking 25th in the league. Montreal has 40 points, and is fifth overall.
How to Watch Houston vs. Montreal
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
Houston and Montreal Stats
- Houston is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (29 in 24 matches), and Montreal is 20th in goals allowed (39 in 24).
- Montreal is sixth in MLS in goals scored (40 in 24 matches), and Houston is 20th in goals allowed (39 in 24).
- Houston is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -10.
- Montreal has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 11th in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 22 shots) in 23 league games.
- Darwin Quintero also has seven goals (in 24 league games).
- Adam Lundqvist has four assists in 22 games -- tops on Houston, and 28th in the league.
Montreal Key Players
- Romell Quioto scored eight goals (on 31 shots) for Montreal last season.
- Mason Toye scored seven goals in 14 league games for Montreal a season ago.
- In 34 games for Montreal last season, Djordje Mihailovic had 12 assists (on 55 chances created).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-1
Home
7/30/2022
Philadelphia
L 6-0
Away
8/5/2022
Vancouver
L 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Montreal
-
Home
8/20/2022
Colorado
-
Away
8/27/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
8/31/2022
LAFC
-
Home
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
NYCFC
D 0-0
Home
8/3/2022
Columbus
W 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 2-2
Home
8/13/2022
Houston
-
Away
8/20/2022
New England
-
Home
8/27/2022
Chicago
-
Away
8/31/2022
New York
-
Home
How To Watch
August
13
2022
CF Montreal at Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:00
PM/EST
