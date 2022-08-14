Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) goes up for a header against Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon (6) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see CF Montréal take on Houston Dynamo. The game at BBVA Stadium gets underway at 9:00 PM ET. Houston has 25 points, ranking 25th in the league. Montreal has 40 points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Montreal

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BBVA Stadium

BBVA Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Houston and Montreal Stats

Houston is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (29 in 24 matches), and Montreal is 20th in goals allowed (39 in 24).

Montreal is sixth in MLS in goals scored (40 in 24 matches), and Houston is 20th in goals allowed (39 in 24).

Houston is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -10.

Montreal has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 11th in the league.

Houston Key Players

Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 22 shots) in 23 league games.

Darwin Quintero also has seven goals (in 24 league games).

Adam Lundqvist has four assists in 22 games -- tops on Houston, and 28th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

Romell Quioto scored eight goals (on 31 shots) for Montreal last season.

Mason Toye scored seven goals in 14 league games for Montreal a season ago.

In 34 games for Montreal last season, Djordje Mihailovic had 12 assists (on 55 chances created).

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Minnesota United FC L 2-1 Home 7/30/2022 Philadelphia L 6-0 Away 8/5/2022 Vancouver L 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Montreal - Home 8/20/2022 Colorado - Away 8/27/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 8/31/2022 LAFC - Home

Montreal Schedule