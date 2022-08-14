How to Watch Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U20 Women World Cup

Group stage action at the 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday with the Group C matchup between Korea Republic and Nigeria at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium. Both teams are coming off of wins in the first match of the group stage and will be looking to keep their respective streaks alive. Korea Republic currently leads the group with three points and a plus-two goal difference, with Nigeria just behind in second place with three points and a plus-one goal difference. The other two teams in the group, France and Canada, will also be facing off on Sunday later in the evening.

How to Watch Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U-20 Women's World Cup Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Korea Republic opened its U-20 World Cup account with a 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium. The first goal was an own goal by Brooklyn Jean Courtnall, followed by Hae-Yeon Moon's strike in the 62nd minute to cap off the win.

Nigeria, meanwhile, took a slim 1-0 finish over France on Thursday thanks to a 85th-minute strike from Flourish Chioma Sabastine.

