Skip to main content

How to Watch Korea Republic vs. Nigeria: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live, TV Channel

The 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday when Korea Republic faces Nigeria at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium.

Group stage action at the 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday with the Group C matchup between Korea Republic and Nigeria at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium. Both teams are coming off of wins in the first match of the group stage and will be looking to keep their respective streaks alive. Korea Republic currently leads the group with three points and a plus-two goal difference, with Nigeria just behind in second place with three points and a plus-one goal difference. The other two teams in the group, France and Canada, will also be facing off on Sunday later in the evening.

How to Watch Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U-20 Women's World Cup Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U-20 Women's World Cup game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Korea Republic opened its U-20 World Cup account with a 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium. The first goal was an own goal by Brooklyn Jean Courtnall, followed by Hae-Yeon Moon's strike in the 62nd minute to cap off the win.

Nigeria, meanwhile, took a slim 1-0 finish over France on Thursday thanks to a 85th-minute strike from Flourish Chioma Sabastine.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U-20 Women's World Cup

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013106955h
Soccer

How to Watch Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U20 Women World Cup

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18749937
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Aces: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18614626
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Mystics: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18824550
Pickleball

How to Watch Summer Pickleball Championships: Stream Live Online, TV

By Iolanda Neto11 minutes ago
USATSI_18835103
Soccer

How to Watch NJ/NY Gotham FC at OL Reign

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago