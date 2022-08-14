Los Angeles FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; LAFC forward Carlos Vela (10) reacts following the match against Club America at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC hosts Charlotte FC in MLS at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, August 13. The two clubs will face off at 10:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. LAFC is first overall in the league in points, with 51. Charlotte FC is 22nd, with 29.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Charlotte FC Stats

LAFC is scoring 2.1 goals per match (second in MLS), and Charlotte FC is giving up 1.4 per match (12th in league).

Charlotte FC is 21st in MLS in goals scored (30 in 24 games), and LAFC is second in goals conceded (24 in 23).

LAFC's goal differential is +24, first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 20th in the league at -4.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has 11 goals (on 52 shots) in 23 league games.

Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 32 shots, 1.5 per game) in 22 league appearances.

Cifuentes has four assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 28th in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Yordy Reyna had four goals in 20 games last season for DC United.

Andre Shinyashiki scored four goals (on 30 shots) for Colorado during last year's campaign.

Playing for Columbus last season, Harrison Afful had two assists.

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-0 Away 7/29/2022 Seattle W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Real Salt Lake W 4-1 Away 8/13/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 8/16/2022 DC United - Home 8/20/2022 San Jose - Away 8/26/2022 Austin FC - Away

