Los Angeles FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles FC hosts Charlotte FC in MLS at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, August 13. The two clubs will face off at 10:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. LAFC is first overall in the league in points, with 51. Charlotte FC is 22nd, with 29.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Charlotte FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

LAFC and Charlotte FC Stats

  • LAFC is scoring 2.1 goals per match (second in MLS), and Charlotte FC is giving up 1.4 per match (12th in league).
  • Charlotte FC is 21st in MLS in goals scored (30 in 24 games), and LAFC is second in goals conceded (24 in 23).
  • LAFC's goal differential is +24, first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 20th in the league at -4.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has 11 goals (on 52 shots) in 23 league games.
  • Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 32 shots, 1.5 per game) in 22 league appearances.
  • Cifuentes has four assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 28th in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Yordy Reyna had four goals in 20 games last season for DC United.
  • Andre Shinyashiki scored four goals (on 30 shots) for Colorado during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for Columbus last season, Harrison Afful had two assists.

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-0

Away

7/29/2022

Seattle

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 4-1

Away

8/13/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

8/16/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/20/2022

San Jose

-

Away

8/26/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

L 4-0

Away

8/3/2022

DC United

W 3-0

Home

8/6/2022

Chicago

L 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

8/21/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/27/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
