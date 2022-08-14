Los Angeles FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Los Angeles FC hosts Charlotte FC in MLS at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, August 13. The two clubs will face off at 10:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. LAFC is first overall in the league in points, with 51. Charlotte FC is 22nd, with 29.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Charlotte FC
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and Charlotte FC Stats
- LAFC is scoring 2.1 goals per match (second in MLS), and Charlotte FC is giving up 1.4 per match (12th in league).
- Charlotte FC is 21st in MLS in goals scored (30 in 24 games), and LAFC is second in goals conceded (24 in 23).
- LAFC's goal differential is +24, first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 20th in the league at -4.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has 11 goals (on 52 shots) in 23 league games.
- Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 32 shots, 1.5 per game) in 22 league appearances.
- Cifuentes has four assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 28th in the league.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Yordy Reyna had four goals in 20 games last season for DC United.
- Andre Shinyashiki scored four goals (on 30 shots) for Colorado during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Columbus last season, Harrison Afful had two assists.
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-0
Away
7/29/2022
Seattle
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 4-1
Away
8/13/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
8/16/2022
DC United
-
Home
8/20/2022
San Jose
-
Away
8/26/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
L 4-0
Away
8/3/2022
DC United
W 3-0
Home
8/6/2022
Chicago
L 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
8/21/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/27/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
