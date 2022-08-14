Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/14/2022
West Ham United and Nottingham Forest will meet at City Ground on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 14 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. West Ham is 16th in the league, with zero points. Nottingham Forest is 16th, with zero.
How to Stream Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United in Canada
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: City Ground
Nottingham Forest and West Ham Stats
- West Ham was seventh in the Premier League in goals scored last season (1.6 per game).
- Last season, West Ham was ninth defensively (1.3).
- In terms of goal differential, West Ham was sixth in the league last season at +9.
- West Ham was 11th in the Premier League in shots last season (382 in 38 matches).
- Last season, West Ham was 16th in shots conceded (12.3 per match).
- West Ham's shot differential last season was -86 (-2.3 per match), 15th in the league.
West Ham Key Players
- Gianluca Scamacca recorded 16 goals over 36 games last year for Sassuolo.
- Said Benrahma recorded eight goals in 33 games for West Ham last season.
- Over 33 league appearances a season ago for West Ham, Benrahma's assist total hit six.
Nottingham Forest Key Players
- Taiwo Awoniyi scored 15 goals in 31 games last season for Union Berlin.
- Moussa Niakhate scored four goals in 30 league games for FSV Mainz a season ago.
- Playing for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams had one assists.
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Manchester City
L 2-0
Home
8/14/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
8/21/2022
Brighton
-
Home
8/28/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
8/31/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
Nottingham Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Newcastle
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
West Ham
-
Home
8/20/2022
Everton
-
Away
8/28/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
