Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/14/2022

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest will meet at City Ground on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 14 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. West Ham is 16th in the league, with zero points. Nottingham Forest is 16th, with zero.

How to Stream Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United in Canada

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: City Ground
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Nottingham Forest and West Ham Stats

  • West Ham was seventh in the Premier League in goals scored last season (1.6 per game).
  • Last season, West Ham was ninth defensively (1.3).
  • In terms of goal differential, West Ham was sixth in the league last season at +9.
  • West Ham was 11th in the Premier League in shots last season (382 in 38 matches).
  • Last season, West Ham was 16th in shots conceded (12.3 per match).
  • West Ham's shot differential last season was -86 (-2.3 per match), 15th in the league.

West Ham Key Players

  • Gianluca Scamacca recorded 16 goals over 36 games last year for Sassuolo.
  • Said Benrahma recorded eight goals in 33 games for West Ham last season.
  • Over 33 league appearances a season ago for West Ham, Benrahma's assist total hit six.

Nottingham Forest Key Players

  • Taiwo Awoniyi scored 15 goals in 31 games last season for Union Berlin.
  • Moussa Niakhate scored four goals in 30 league games for FSV Mainz a season ago.
  • Playing for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams had one assists.

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Manchester City

L 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

8/21/2022

Brighton

-

Home

8/28/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

8/31/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

Nottingham Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Newcastle

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

West Ham

-

Home

8/20/2022

Everton

-

Away

8/28/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

8/31/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Soccer

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Soccer

AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Christian Pulisic plays for Chelsea against Arsenal
SI Guide

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Is This Season’s First ‘Big Six’ Match in the Premier League

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
rc lens
Soccer

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown9 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; LAFC forward Carlos Vela (10) reacts following the match against Club America at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago