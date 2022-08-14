Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest will hit the pitch in the Premier League action on Sunday, August 14. The game at City Ground begins at 9:00 AM ET on USA Network. With zero points, West Ham is 16th in the league table. Nottingham Forest has zero points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: City Ground
Nottingham Forest and West Ham Stats

  • West Ham scored 1.6 goals per game last season (seventh in the Premier League).
  • West Ham conceded 1.3 goals per game (ninth) last season.
  • West Ham was sixth in the league in goal differential last season at +9.
  • West Ham took 382 shots in 38 games last season (11th in the Premier League).
  • Last season, West Ham was 16th in shots conceded (468).
  • In terms of shot differential, West Ham was 15th in the league last season at -86 overall (-2.3 per game).

West Ham Key Players

  • Gianluca Scamacca had 16 goals over 36 games last season for Sassuolo.
  • In 33 league games last season for West Ham, Said Benrahma put up eight goals.
  • Over 33 league appearances a season ago for West Ham, Benrahma's assist total reached six.

Nottingham Forest Key Players

  • Nottingham Forest was not in the Premier League last season.

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Manchester City

L 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

8/21/2022

Brighton

-

Home

8/28/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

8/31/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

Nottingham Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Newcastle

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

West Ham

-

Home

8/20/2022

Everton

-

Away

8/28/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

8/31/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
