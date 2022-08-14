Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
West Ham United and Nottingham Forest will hit the pitch in the Premier League action on Sunday, August 14. The game at City Ground begins at 9:00 AM ET on USA Network. With zero points, West Ham is 16th in the league table. Nottingham Forest has zero points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: City Ground
Nottingham Forest and West Ham Stats
- West Ham scored 1.6 goals per game last season (seventh in the Premier League).
- West Ham conceded 1.3 goals per game (ninth) last season.
- West Ham was sixth in the league in goal differential last season at +9.
- West Ham took 382 shots in 38 games last season (11th in the Premier League).
- Last season, West Ham was 16th in shots conceded (468).
- In terms of shot differential, West Ham was 15th in the league last season at -86 overall (-2.3 per game).
West Ham Key Players
- Gianluca Scamacca had 16 goals over 36 games last season for Sassuolo.
- In 33 league games last season for West Ham, Said Benrahma put up eight goals.
- Over 33 league appearances a season ago for West Ham, Benrahma's assist total reached six.
Nottingham Forest Key Players
- Nottingham Forest was not in the Premier League last season.
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Manchester City
L 2-0
Home
8/14/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
8/21/2022
Brighton
-
Home
8/28/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
8/31/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
Nottingham Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Newcastle
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
West Ham
-
Home
8/20/2022
Everton
-
Away
8/28/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
