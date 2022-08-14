Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest will hit the pitch in the Premier League action on Sunday, August 14. The game at City Ground begins at 9:00 AM ET on USA Network. With zero points, West Ham is 16th in the league table. Nottingham Forest has zero points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: City Ground

City Ground Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nottingham Forest and West Ham Stats

West Ham scored 1.6 goals per game last season (seventh in the Premier League).

West Ham conceded 1.3 goals per game (ninth) last season.

West Ham was sixth in the league in goal differential last season at +9.

West Ham took 382 shots in 38 games last season (11th in the Premier League).

Last season, West Ham was 16th in shots conceded (468).

In terms of shot differential, West Ham was 15th in the league last season at -86 overall (-2.3 per game).

West Ham Key Players

Gianluca Scamacca had 16 goals over 36 games last season for Sassuolo.

In 33 league games last season for West Ham, Said Benrahma put up eight goals.

Over 33 league appearances a season ago for West Ham, Benrahma's assist total reached six.

Nottingham Forest Key Players

Nottingham Forest was not in the Premier League last season.

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Manchester City L 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Nottingham Forest - Away 8/21/2022 Brighton - Home 8/28/2022 Aston Villa - Away 8/31/2022 Tottenham - Home

Nottingham Forest Schedule