How to Watch NJ/NY Gotham FC at OL Reign: Stream NWSL Live, TV Channel

Gotham FC travels to face OL Reign at Lumen Field on Sunday in NWSL regular season action.

The NWSL regular season continues on Sunday when Gotham FC hits the road to face OL Reign at Lumen Field. The Reign are currently in sixth place in the NWSL standings with 21 points after 15 matches, while Gotham FC are in second-to-last place with just 12 points in 12 matches. The last time these two clubs met was in August 2021 when the Reign took a 3-2 finish over Gotham despite being down 2-0 to start the match. It was the first time Gotham has ever lost when leading by at least two goals at any point in the match.

How to Watch NJ/NY Gotham FC at OL Reign Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

OL Reign is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Houston on August 7 at Lumen Field. Megan Rapinoe put the home side ahead in the 16th minute and the team took the 1-0 lead into the second half. Ebony Salmon then scored a brace in the second half to steal all three points in the match.

Gotham, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Chicago last Sunday, with the goals being scored by Tatumn Milazzo and Ava Cook.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

NJ/NY Gotham FC at OL Reign

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Soccer

How to Watch NJ/NY Gotham FC at OL Reign

