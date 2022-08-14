OGC Nice vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

On Sunday, OGC Nice and Strasbourg will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 11:05 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Allianz Rivera. With one point, Nice is 10th in the league. Strasbourg has zero points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. Strasbourg

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Nice and Strasbourg Stats

Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Strasbourg was ninth defensively (1.1 allowed).

Strasbourg scored 1.6 goals per match last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and Nice gave up 0.9 (fourth).

Nice's goal differential last season was +16, sixth in the league.

Strasbourg was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +17.

Nice Key Players

Andy Delort recorded 18 goals over 35 games last year in Ligue 1.

Kasper Dolberg scored six goals in 31 games for Nice last season.

Delort registered three assists last season in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque scored 13 goals in 36 games last season for Strasbourg.

Kevin Gameiro scored 11 times in 35 appearances for Strasbourg.

In 36 games for Strasbourg last season, Ajorque had six assists.

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Toulouse FC D 1-1 Away 8/14/2022 Strasbourg - Home 8/21/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 8/28/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 8/31/2022 Lille - Away

Strasbourg Schedule