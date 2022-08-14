OGC Nice vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, OGC Nice and Strasbourg will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 11:05 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Allianz Rivera. With one point, Nice is 10th in the league. Strasbourg has zero points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Nice vs. Strasbourg
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
Nice and Strasbourg Stats
- Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Strasbourg was ninth defensively (1.1 allowed).
- Strasbourg scored 1.6 goals per match last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and Nice gave up 0.9 (fourth).
- Nice's goal differential last season was +16, sixth in the league.
- Strasbourg was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +17.
Nice Key Players
- Andy Delort recorded 18 goals over 35 games last year in Ligue 1.
- Kasper Dolberg scored six goals in 31 games for Nice last season.
- Delort registered three assists last season in Ligue 1.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque scored 13 goals in 36 games last season for Strasbourg.
- Kevin Gameiro scored 11 times in 35 appearances for Strasbourg.
- In 36 games for Strasbourg last season, Ajorque had six assists.
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Toulouse FC
D 1-1
Away
8/14/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
8/21/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
8/28/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
8/31/2022
Lille
-
Away
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Home
8/14/2022
Nice
-
Away
8/21/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
8/27/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Away
8/31/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
