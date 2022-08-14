Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Marseille: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

Stade Brestois and Marseille face off at Francis-Le Blé Stadium on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

The French first division season continues on Sunday when Stade Brestois receives a visit from Marseille at Francis-Le Blé Stadium. Following the first matchday of the season last week, Marseille finds itself in second place in the Ligue 1 standings with three points and a goal difference of plus-three, while Stade Brestois is 14th in the first division table with zero points and a goal difference of minus-one. Marseille has won six of its last seven matches against Brestois in Ligue 1 action, with the sole exception being a 2-1 loss at the Velodrome on December 4 of last year.

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Marseille in Canada Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Stade Brestois vs. Marseille game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Marseille opened its 2022-23 Ligue 1 season account with a 4-1 win over Reims on August 7. Wout Faes put the ball in the back of his own net to give Marseille an early 1-0 lead. Nuno Tavares then doubled the lead just before halftime with Luis Suárez scoring a second-half brace to leave the match at 4-1.

Brestois, meanwhile, lost 3-2 against Lens in its Ligue 1 debut last week. Haris Belkebla and Romain Del Castillo scored the team's two goals in the defeat.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

