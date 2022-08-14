How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Marseille in Canada

The French first division season continues on Sunday when Stade Brestois receives a visit from Marseille at Francis-Le Blé Stadium. Following the first matchday of the season last week, Marseille finds itself in second place in the Ligue 1 standings with three points and a goal difference of plus-three, while Stade Brestois is 14th in the first division table with zero points and a goal difference of minus-one. Marseille has won six of its last seven matches against Brestois in Ligue 1 action, with the sole exception being a 2-1 loss at the Velodrome on December 4 of last year.

Marseille opened its 2022-23 Ligue 1 season account with a 4-1 win over Reims on August 7. Wout Faes put the ball in the back of his own net to give Marseille an early 1-0 lead. Nuno Tavares then doubled the lead just before halftime with Luis Suárez scoring a second-half brace to leave the match at 4-1.

Brestois, meanwhile, lost 3-2 against Lens in its Ligue 1 debut last week. Haris Belkebla and Romain Del Castillo scored the team's two goals in the defeat.

