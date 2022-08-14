Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Tigres UANL and Club Santos Laguna will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN from Estadio Universitario (UANL). Tigres UANL currently has 15 points, and is third in the league. Club Santos Laguna has 10 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and Club Santos Laguna Stats

  • Tigres UANL has scored nine goals in 7 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna has given up seven in 6 (fifth in league).
  • Club Santos Laguna puts up 1.8 goals per match (fourth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 0.9 per game (second in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is fourth in the league at +3.
  • Club Santos Laguna's goal differential is +4, which ranks third in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Queretaro FC

W 2-1

Home

8/7/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

8/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

8/27/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Atlas FC

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Cruz Azul

W 4-0

Home

8/14/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

8/18/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

8/21/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

8/25/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
