Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

On Sunday, Tigres UANL and Club Santos Laguna will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN from Estadio Universitario (UANL). Tigres UANL currently has 15 points, and is third in the league. Club Santos Laguna has 10 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Tigres UANL and Club Santos Laguna Stats

Tigres UANL has scored nine goals in 7 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna has given up seven in 6 (fifth in league).

Club Santos Laguna puts up 1.8 goals per match (fourth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 0.9 per game (second in league).

In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is fourth in the league at +3.

Club Santos Laguna's goal differential is +4, which ranks third in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 FC Juarez W 1-0 Away 7/30/2022 Queretaro FC W 2-1 Home 8/7/2022 CF Pachuca L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Home 8/20/2022 CF Monterrey - Away 8/24/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 8/27/2022 Necaxa - Home

Club Santos Laguna Schedule