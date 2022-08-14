Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Tigres UANL and Club Santos Laguna will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN from Estadio Universitario (UANL). Tigres UANL currently has 15 points, and is third in the league. Club Santos Laguna has 10 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and Club Santos Laguna Stats
- Tigres UANL has scored nine goals in 7 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna has given up seven in 6 (fifth in league).
- Club Santos Laguna puts up 1.8 goals per match (fourth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 0.9 per game (second in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is fourth in the league at +3.
- Club Santos Laguna's goal differential is +4, which ranks third in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Queretaro FC
W 2-1
Home
8/7/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
8/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
8/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
8/27/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
Club Santos Laguna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 2-1
Away
7/31/2022
Atlas FC
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Cruz Azul
W 4-0
Home
8/14/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
8/18/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
8/21/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
8/25/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
