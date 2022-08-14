How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

The apertura 2022 tournament continues in Mexican first division action on Sunday when Tigres UANL plays host to Santos Laguna at Universitario Stadium.

With Tigres coming off just its second loss of the season, the team is sitting in third place with 15 points after seven matches in the regular season campaign. The loss snapped a five-match win streak that Tigres was carrying following the team's loss in its tournament debut against Cruz Azul. Meanwhile, Santos is in sixth place in the Liga MX standings with 10 points after six matches and is coming off of back-to-back wins in apertura 2022 action.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KETF - Laredo)

In its most recent outing in Liga MX action, Tigres lost 2-0 to Pachuca at Hidalgo Stadium. Nicolás Ibáñez scored both goals for Los Tuzos in a match that might have been conditioned by an early red card for Tigres that went to left-back Jesús Angulo.

Santos, meanwhile, is coming off of a 4-0 thrashing of Cruz Azul at home last Saturday thanks to goals from Javier Correa, Hugo Rodríguez, Eduardo Aguirre and Carlos Orrantia.

