How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands: Stream Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

The 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday when the United States faces the Netherlands at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium.

Group stage action at the 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday with the Group D matchup between the United States and the Netherlands at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium. The U.S. is coming off of a win in the team's tournament debut that has the Stars and Stripes sitting in first place in the group standings with three points and a +3 goal difference.

Second in the group is Japan with three points, but a goal difference of +1. The Netherlands, meanwhile, is third in the group with zero points after losing 1-0 in its debut to Japan.

How to Watch U-20 Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The United States is coming off of a convincing 3-0 win over Ghana on Thursday in the team's competition debut. The U.S. got ahead early in the match thanks to an 11th-minute strike from Michelle Cooper. Alyssa Thompson then doubled the lead just before halftime and Allyson Sentnor added a third in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will be looking for its first points of the tournament after falling to Japan in its Group D opener on Thursday.

