Skip to main content

How to Watch United States vs. Netherlands: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live, TV Channel

The 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday when the United States faces the Netherlands at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium.

Group stage action at the 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday with the Group D matchup between the United States and the Netherlands at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium. The U.S. is coming off of a win in the team's tournament debut that has the Stars and Stripes sitting in first place in the group standings with three points and a +3 goal difference.

Second in the group is Japan with three points, but a goal difference of +1. The Netherlands, meanwhile, is third in the group with zero points after losing 1-0 in its debut to Japan.

How to Watch U-20 Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream U-20 Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The United States is coming off of a convincing 3-0 win over Ghana on Thursday in the team's competition debut. The U.S. got ahead early in the match thanks to an 11th-minute strike from Michelle Cooper. Alyssa Thompson then doubled the lead just before halftime and Allyson Sentnor added a third in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will be looking for its first points of the tournament after falling to Japan in its Group D opener on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

U-20 Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands: Stream Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina59 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_18868646
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Giants: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
USATSI_18362769
Golf

How to Watch Boeing Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas17 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL

How to Watch Vikings at Raiders: Stream NFL Preseason Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs28 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 9: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas39 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Softball
Softball

How to Watch Mid-Atlantic vs Asia-Pacific: Stream Little League Softball World Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago