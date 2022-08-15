Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Monday's slate in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Anfield gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Liverpool has one point, and is 13th in the league table. Crystal Palace has zero points, and is in 18th place.

How to Stream Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace in Canada

Match Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Anfield

Liverpool and Crystal Palace Stats

Offensively, Liverpool was second in the Premier League last season (94 goals scored, 2.5 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace was seventh (46 goals conceded, 1.2 per match).

In the Premier League last season, Crystal Palace put up 50 goals in 38 games (10th in league), and Liverpool allowed 26 (first).

In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the Premier League at +68.

Crystal Palace outscored opponents 50-46, and its +4 goal differential was seventh in the Premier League.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah put up 23 goals in 35 games last season for Liverpool.

In 22 league games for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino recorded five goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist total for Liverpool hit 12 a season ago.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Jean-Philippe Mateta had five goals in 30 games last season for Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp contributed four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 36 league appearances for Crystal Palace.

Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise had five assists.

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Fulham D 2-2 Away 8/15/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 8/22/2022 Manchester United - Away 8/27/2022 Bournemouth - Home 8/31/2022 Newcastle - Home

Crystal Palace Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Arsenal L 2-0 Home 8/15/2022 Liverpool - Away 8/20/2022 Aston Villa - Home 8/27/2022 Manchester City - Away 8/30/2022 Brentford - Home

