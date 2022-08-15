Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/15/2022
Monday's slate in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Anfield gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Liverpool has one point, and is 13th in the league table. Crystal Palace has zero points, and is in 18th place.
How to Stream Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace in Canada
- Match Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Anfield
Liverpool and Crystal Palace Stats
- Offensively, Liverpool was second in the Premier League last season (94 goals scored, 2.5 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace was seventh (46 goals conceded, 1.2 per match).
- In the Premier League last season, Crystal Palace put up 50 goals in 38 games (10th in league), and Liverpool allowed 26 (first).
- In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the Premier League at +68.
- Crystal Palace outscored opponents 50-46, and its +4 goal differential was seventh in the Premier League.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah put up 23 goals in 35 games last season for Liverpool.
- In 22 league games for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino recorded five goals.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist total for Liverpool hit 12 a season ago.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Jean-Philippe Mateta had five goals in 30 games last season for Crystal Palace.
- Jeffrey Schlupp contributed four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 36 league appearances for Crystal Palace.
- Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise had five assists.
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Fulham
D 2-2
Away
8/15/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
8/22/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
8/27/2022
Bournemouth
-
Home
8/31/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Arsenal
L 2-0
Home
8/15/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
8/20/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
8/27/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
8/30/2022
Brentford
-
Home
