Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/15/2022

Monday's slate in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Anfield gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Liverpool has one point, and is 13th in the league table. Crystal Palace has zero points, and is in 18th place.

How to Stream Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace in Canada

  • Match Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Liverpool and Crystal Palace Stats

  • Offensively, Liverpool was second in the Premier League last season (94 goals scored, 2.5 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace was seventh (46 goals conceded, 1.2 per match).
  • In the Premier League last season, Crystal Palace put up 50 goals in 38 games (10th in league), and Liverpool allowed 26 (first).
  • In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the Premier League at +68.
  • Crystal Palace outscored opponents 50-46, and its +4 goal differential was seventh in the Premier League.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah put up 23 goals in 35 games last season for Liverpool.
  • In 22 league games for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino recorded five goals.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist total for Liverpool hit 12 a season ago.

Crystal Palace Key Players

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta had five goals in 30 games last season for Crystal Palace.
  • Jeffrey Schlupp contributed four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 36 league appearances for Crystal Palace.
  • Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise had five assists.

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Fulham

D 2-2

Away

8/15/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

8/22/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

8/27/2022

Bournemouth

-

Home

8/31/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Arsenal

L 2-0

Home

8/15/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

8/20/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

8/27/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

8/30/2022

Brentford

-

Home

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Canada Hockey IIHF
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs Finland: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson21 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jaume Munar vs. Marin Cilic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Jaume Munar at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Johnstown, PA vs Chinese Taipei: Stream Pony League World Series

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch Switzerland vs Austria: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Crystal Palace
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in Canada: Stream EPL Live, TV

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago