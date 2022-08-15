Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/15/2022

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Crystal Palace takes on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday, August 15. The two Premier League clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET. With one point, Liverpool is 13th in the league table. Crystal Palace has zero points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- Match Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Anfield
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Liverpool and Crystal Palace Stats
- Liverpool averaged 2.5 goals per game last season (second in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace gave up 1.2 (seventh in league).
- Crystal Palace scored 1.3 goals per match last season (10th in the Premier League), and Liverpool gave up 0.7 (first).
- In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the league last season at +68.
- In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace was seventh in the league last season at +4.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah was productive last season with 23 goals in 35 league games for Liverpool.
- In 22 league games last season for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino had five goals.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist tally for Liverpool reached 12 a season ago.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Jean-Philippe Mateta scored five goals in 30 games for Crystal Palace last season.
- Jeffrey Schlupp scored four goals in 36 league games for Crystal Palace a season ago.
- In 28 games for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise had five assists (on 18 chances created).
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Fulham
D 2-2
Away
8/15/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
8/22/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
8/27/2022
Bournemouth
-
Home
8/31/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Arsenal
L 2-0
Home
8/15/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
8/20/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
8/27/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
8/30/2022
Brentford
-
Home
