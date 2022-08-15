Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Crystal Palace takes on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday, August 15. The two Premier League clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET. With one point, Liverpool is 13th in the league table. Crystal Palace has zero points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool and Crystal Palace Stats

  • Liverpool averaged 2.5 goals per game last season (second in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace gave up 1.2 (seventh in league).
  • Crystal Palace scored 1.3 goals per match last season (10th in the Premier League), and Liverpool gave up 0.7 (first).
  • In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the league last season at +68.
  • In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace was seventh in the league last season at +4.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah was productive last season with 23 goals in 35 league games for Liverpool.
  • In 22 league games last season for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino had five goals.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist tally for Liverpool reached 12 a season ago.

Crystal Palace Key Players

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta scored five goals in 30 games for Crystal Palace last season.
  • Jeffrey Schlupp scored four goals in 36 league games for Crystal Palace a season ago.
  • In 28 games for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise had five assists (on 18 chances created).

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Fulham

D 2-2

Away

8/15/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

8/22/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

8/27/2022

Bournemouth

-

Home

8/31/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Arsenal

L 2-0

Home

8/15/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

8/20/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

8/27/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

8/30/2022

Brentford

-

Home

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
