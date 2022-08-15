Liverpool FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/15/2022

Crystal Palace takes on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday, August 15. The two Premier League clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET. With one point, Liverpool is 13th in the league table. Crystal Palace has zero points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Match Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Live Stream on fuboTV:

Liverpool and Crystal Palace Stats

Liverpool averaged 2.5 goals per game last season (second in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace gave up 1.2 (seventh in league).

Crystal Palace scored 1.3 goals per match last season (10th in the Premier League), and Liverpool gave up 0.7 (first).

In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the league last season at +68.

In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace was seventh in the league last season at +4.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah was productive last season with 23 goals in 35 league games for Liverpool.

In 22 league games last season for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino had five goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist tally for Liverpool reached 12 a season ago.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored five goals in 30 games for Crystal Palace last season.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored four goals in 36 league games for Crystal Palace a season ago.

In 28 games for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise had five assists (on 18 chances created).

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Fulham D 2-2 Away 8/15/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 8/22/2022 Manchester United - Away 8/27/2022 Bournemouth - Home 8/31/2022 Newcastle - Home

Crystal Palace Schedule