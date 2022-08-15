Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Saint Paul, MN, USA; MLS players celebrate with midfielder Hany Mukhtar (95) of Nashville SC during the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC will host Minnesota United FC in MLS at Nashville Fairgrounds Stadium on Sunday, August 14. The two teams will square off at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Nashville SC is currently 11th overall in the league in points, with 33. Minnesota United FC is eighth, with 35.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Nashville Fairgrounds Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nashville SC and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • Nashville SC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (15th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC is conceding 1.4 per match (12th in league).
  • Minnesota United FC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (ninth in MLS), and Nashville SC is conceding 1.4 per match (12th in league).
  • Nashville SC's goal differential (-1) is 14th in the league.
  • Minnesota United FC has a goal differential of +4 for the season, eighth in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 25 games (46th in league).
  • Teal Bunbury is Nashville SC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots, 1.0 per game) in 12 league appearances.
  • Randall Leal has four assists in 20 games -- tops on Nashville SC, and 28th in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Robin Lod scored nine goals in 24 games last season for Minnesota United FC.
  • Franco Fragapane contributed six goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 20 league appearances for Minnesota United FC.
  • In 20 games for Minnesota United FC last season, Fragapane had nine assists.

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Vancouver

D 1-1

Home

8/3/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

8/6/2022

Toronto FC

L 4-3

Home

8/14/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

8/21/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

8/27/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

8/31/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Away

7/30/2022

Portland

D 4-4

Home

8/6/2022

Colorado

L 4-3

Away

8/14/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

8/27/2022

Houston

-

Home

8/31/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
