Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake will hit the pitch in MLS action on Sunday, August 14. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 32 points, ranking 18th overall in the league. Real Salt Lake has 34 points, and is ninth overall.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and Real Salt Lake Stats
- Seattle has scored 31 goals in 24 games (20th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has conceded 33 in 24 (ninth in league).
- Real Salt Lake is scoring 1.3 goals per match (20th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per match (sixth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is ninth in the league at +2.
- Real Salt Lake is 15th in the league in goal differential at -2.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Nicolas Lodeiro, who has five goals (on 15 shots) in 19 league games.
- Cristian Roldan is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots, 0.7 per game) in 22 league appearances.
- Seattle's leader in assists is Lodeiro, who has four in 19 games (31st in league).
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Damir Kreilach scored 16 goals in 36 games last season for Real Salt Lake.
- Anderson Julio scored nine goals in 36 league games for Real Salt Lake a season ago.
- Playing for Real Salt Lake last season, Aaron Herrera had 10 assists.
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
LAFC
L 2-1
Away
8/2/2022
FC Dallas
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-1
Away
8/14/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
8/19/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
8/26/2022
Portland
-
Away
8/31/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
FC Dallas
L 1-0
Home
7/30/2022
San Jose
D 2-2
Away
8/6/2022
LAFC
L 4-1
Home
8/14/2022
Seattle
-
Away
8/20/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
8/27/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
8/31/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
