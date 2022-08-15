Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) battle in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake will hit the pitch in MLS action on Sunday, August 14. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 32 points, ranking 18th overall in the league. Real Salt Lake has 34 points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Real Salt Lake Stats

Seattle has scored 31 goals in 24 games (20th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has conceded 33 in 24 (ninth in league).

Real Salt Lake is scoring 1.3 goals per match (20th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per match (sixth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is ninth in the league at +2.

Real Salt Lake is 15th in the league in goal differential at -2.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Nicolas Lodeiro, who has five goals (on 15 shots) in 19 league games.

Cristian Roldan is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots, 0.7 per game) in 22 league appearances.

Seattle's leader in assists is Lodeiro, who has four in 19 games (31st in league).

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Damir Kreilach scored 16 goals in 36 games last season for Real Salt Lake.

Anderson Julio scored nine goals in 36 league games for Real Salt Lake a season ago.

Playing for Real Salt Lake last season, Aaron Herrera had 10 assists.

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 LAFC L 2-1 Away 8/2/2022 FC Dallas W 1-0 Home 8/6/2022 Atlanta United FC L 2-1 Away 8/14/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 8/19/2022 Los Angeles - Away 8/26/2022 Portland - Away 8/31/2022 Orlando City SC - Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule