Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) battle in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) battle in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake will hit the pitch in MLS action on Sunday, August 14. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 32 points, ranking 18th overall in the league. Real Salt Lake has 34 points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Real Salt Lake Stats

  • Seattle has scored 31 goals in 24 games (20th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has conceded 33 in 24 (ninth in league).
  • Real Salt Lake is scoring 1.3 goals per match (20th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per match (sixth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is ninth in the league at +2.
  • Real Salt Lake is 15th in the league in goal differential at -2.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Nicolas Lodeiro, who has five goals (on 15 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Cristian Roldan is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots, 0.7 per game) in 22 league appearances.
  • Seattle's leader in assists is Lodeiro, who has four in 19 games (31st in league).

Real Salt Lake Key Players

  • Damir Kreilach scored 16 goals in 36 games last season for Real Salt Lake.
  • Anderson Julio scored nine goals in 36 league games for Real Salt Lake a season ago.
  • Playing for Real Salt Lake last season, Aaron Herrera had 10 assists.

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

LAFC

L 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

FC Dallas

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-1

Away

8/14/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

8/19/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

8/26/2022

Portland

-

Away

8/31/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

FC Dallas

L 1-0

Home

7/30/2022

San Jose

D 2-2

Away

8/6/2022

LAFC

L 4-1

Home

8/14/2022

Seattle

-

Away

8/20/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

8/27/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

8/31/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 9, 2022; Saint Paul, MN, USA; MLS players celebrate with midfielder Hany Mukhtar (95) of Nashville SC during the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Aug 6, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) battle in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Salt Lake at Sounders: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with center fielder Jarren Duran (40) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with center fielder Jarren Duran (40) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch Women's Amateur Championship: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
imago1012844182h
Hockey

How to Watch United States vs Sweden in IIHF World Juniors Live

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
imago1012844182h
Soccer

How to Watch France vs. Canada in U-20 Women's World Cup

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago