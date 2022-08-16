Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas FC and FC Juarez will meet at Estadio Jalisco on Tuesday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will get underway on August 16 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Atlas FC has eight points, and is 12th in the league. FC Juarez has seven points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. FC Juarez

Atlas FC and FC Juarez Stats

  • Atlas FC is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and FC Juarez is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Atlas FC is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is 12th in the league at -2.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 10th in the league at -1.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 1-0

Away

8/4/2022

Queretaro FC

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Away

8/16/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

8/20/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

8/25/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/28/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Home

8/3/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 1-1

Home

8/7/2022

CF America

L 2-1

Away

8/16/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

8/26/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

9/2/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Atlas vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
