Atlas FC and FC Juarez will meet at Estadio Jalisco on Tuesday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will get underway on August 16 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Atlas FC has eight points, and is 12th in the league. FC Juarez has seven points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. FC Juarez

Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas FC and FC Juarez Stats

Atlas FC is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and FC Juarez is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Atlas FC is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is 12th in the league at -2.

In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 10th in the league at -1.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 1-0 Away 8/4/2022 Queretaro FC W 3-1 Home 8/13/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 1-1 Away 8/16/2022 FC Juarez - Home 8/20/2022 Puebla FC - Home 8/25/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 8/28/2022 Club Leon - Away

FC Juarez Schedule