How to Watch Atlas FC vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC and FC Juarez will meet at Estadio Jalisco on Tuesday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will get underway on August 16 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Atlas FC has eight points, and is 12th in the league. FC Juarez has seven points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. FC Juarez
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Atlas FC and FC Juarez Stats
- Atlas FC is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and FC Juarez is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Atlas FC is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is 12th in the league at -2.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 10th in the league at -1.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 1-0
Away
8/4/2022
Queretaro FC
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Away
8/16/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
8/20/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
8/25/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/28/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Home
8/3/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 1-1
Home
8/7/2022
CF America
L 2-1
Away
8/16/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
8/26/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
9/2/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
