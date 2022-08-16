CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Huracan takes on CA Independiente Avellaneda at Libertadores de America on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. With 12 points, CA Independiente Avellaneda is currently 25th in the league. CA Huracan has 23 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Libertadores de America
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA Huracan Stats
- CA Independiente Avellaneda scores 0.9 goals per match (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan concedes 0.8 per game (third in league).
- CA Huracan is scoring 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is conceding 1.2 per game (18th in league).
- CA Independiente Avellaneda's goal differential is -4, which is 23rd in the league.
- CA Huracan is fifth in the league in goal differential at +6.
CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
W 3-0
Away
8/7/2022
CA River Plate
L 1-0
Home
8/13/2022
Atletico Lanus
D 1-1
Away
8/16/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
8/21/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Away
8/28/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Home
9/4/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Away
CA Huracan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 1-0
Home
8/7/2022
CA Aldosivi
W 1-0
Away
8/12/2022
CA Sarmiento
W 4-1
Home
8/16/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
8/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
8/28/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
9/4/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Home
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Independiente vs. Huracán
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)