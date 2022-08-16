CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

CA Huracan takes on CA Independiente Avellaneda at Libertadores de America on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. With 12 points, CA Independiente Avellaneda is currently 25th in the league. CA Huracan has 23 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan

Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

8:30 PM ET

Libertadores de America

CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA Huracan Stats

CA Independiente Avellaneda scores 0.9 goals per match (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan concedes 0.8 per game (third in league).

CA Huracan is scoring 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is conceding 1.2 per game (18th in league).

CA Independiente Avellaneda's goal differential is -4, which is 23rd in the league.

CA Huracan is fifth in the league in goal differential at +6.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Colon de Santa Fe W 3-0 Away 8/7/2022 CA River Plate L 1-0 Home 8/13/2022 Atletico Lanus D 1-1 Away 8/16/2022 CA Huracan - Home 8/21/2022 CD Godoy Cruz - Away 8/28/2022 Velez Sarsfield - Home 9/4/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata - Away

CA Huracan Schedule