CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Huracan takes on CA Independiente Avellaneda at Libertadores de America on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. With 12 points, CA Independiente Avellaneda is currently 25th in the league. CA Huracan has 23 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Libertadores de America
  Live Stream on fuboTV

CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA Huracan Stats

  • CA Independiente Avellaneda scores 0.9 goals per match (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan concedes 0.8 per game (third in league).
  • CA Huracan is scoring 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is conceding 1.2 per game (18th in league).
  • CA Independiente Avellaneda's goal differential is -4, which is 23rd in the league.
  • CA Huracan is fifth in the league in goal differential at +6.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

W 3-0

Away

8/7/2022

CA River Plate

L 1-0

Home

8/13/2022

Atletico Lanus

D 1-1

Away

8/16/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

8/21/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Away

8/28/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Home

9/4/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Away

CA Huracan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 1-0

Home

8/7/2022

CA Aldosivi

W 1-0

Away

8/12/2022

CA Sarmiento

W 4-1

Home

8/16/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

8/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

8/28/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

9/4/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Home

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Independiente vs. Huracán

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
