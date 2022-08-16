How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Tuesday includes CA San Lorenzo de Almagro facing CA Platense. The two clubs will start their contest at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Pedro Bidegain, airing on TyC Sports. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro currently has 17 points, and is 13th in the league table. CA Platense has 21 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Platense
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Pedro Bidegain
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and CA Platense Stats
- CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (17 in 13 matches), and CA Platense is fourth in goals allowed (11 in 13).
- CA Platense is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.2 goals per game), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 15th defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
- CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which is 10th in the league.
- CA Platense's goal differential (+4) is seventh in the league.
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Argentinos Juniors
W 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
D 0-0
Home
8/12/2022
CA Patronato Parana
L 3-2
Away
8/16/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
8/22/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
8/28/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
9/4/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Barracas Central
D 0-0
Home
8/6/2022
Boca Juniors
L 2-1
Away
8/12/2022
CA Banfield
W 3-1
Home
8/16/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Away
8/22/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
8/28/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Away
9/4/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home