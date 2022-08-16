Skip to main content

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Tuesday includes CA San Lorenzo de Almagro facing CA Platense. The two clubs will start their contest at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Pedro Bidegain, airing on TyC Sports. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro currently has 17 points, and is 13th in the league table. CA Platense has 21 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Platense

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Pedro Bidegain
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and CA Platense Stats

  • CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (17 in 13 matches), and CA Platense is fourth in goals allowed (11 in 13).
  • CA Platense is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.2 goals per game), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 15th defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
  • CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which is 10th in the league.
  • CA Platense's goal differential (+4) is seventh in the league.

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Argentinos Juniors

W 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

D 0-0

Home

8/12/2022

CA Patronato Parana

L 3-2

Away

8/16/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

8/22/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

8/28/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

9/4/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Barracas Central

D 0-0

Home

8/6/2022

Boca Juniors

L 2-1

Away

8/12/2022

CA Banfield

W 3-1

Home

8/16/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

8/22/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

8/28/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

9/4/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

