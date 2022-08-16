Argentine Primera División action on Tuesday includes CA San Lorenzo de Almagro facing CA Platense. The two clubs will start their contest at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Pedro Bidegain, airing on TyC Sports. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro currently has 17 points, and is 13th in the league table. CA Platense has 21 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Platense

Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Pedro Bidegain

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and CA Platense Stats

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (17 in 13 matches), and CA Platense is fourth in goals allowed (11 in 13).

CA Platense is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.2 goals per game), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 15th defensively (1.2 conceded per match).

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which is 10th in the league.

CA Platense's goal differential (+4) is seventh in the league.

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Argentinos Juniors W 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata D 0-0 Home 8/12/2022 CA Patronato Parana L 3-2 Away 8/16/2022 CA Platense - Home 8/22/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Away 8/28/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Home 9/4/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Away

CA Platense Schedule