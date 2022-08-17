Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez (7) attempts to head the ball against FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (20) in the second half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC and New York Red Bulls will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on August 17 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on MSG. Atlanta United FC currently has 29 points, ranking 24th in the league. New York has 37 points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. New York

Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United FC and New York Stats

Atlanta United FC is 17th in MLS in goals scored (33 in 24 games), and New York is sixth in goals conceded (31 in 25).

New York is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC is conceding 1.5 per match (14th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 17th in the league at -3.

New York is sixth in the league in goal differential at +7.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Atlanta United FC is led by Josef Martinez, who has five goals (on 27 shots) in 17 league games.

Dom Dwyer is Atlanta United FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on eight shots, 0.4 per game) in 21 league appearances.

Martinez has five assists in 17 games -- No. 1 on Atlanta United FC, and 14th in the league.

New York Key Players

Patryk Klimala scored eight goals in 30 games last season for New York.

Cristian Casseres Jr scored six goals in 29 league games for New York a season ago.

Playing for New York last season, Klimala contributed six assists.

Atlanta United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Chicago D 0-0 Away 8/6/2022 Seattle W 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 FC Cincinnati D 2-2 Away 8/17/2022 New York - Home 8/21/2022 Columbus - Away 8/28/2022 DC United - Home 8/31/2022 Philadelphia - Away

New York Schedule