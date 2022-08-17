Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez (7) attempts to head the ball against FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (20) in the second half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC and New York Red Bulls will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on August 17 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on MSG. Atlanta United FC currently has 29 points, ranking 24th in the league. New York has 37 points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. New York

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Atlanta United FC and New York Stats

  • Atlanta United FC is 17th in MLS in goals scored (33 in 24 games), and New York is sixth in goals conceded (31 in 25).
  • New York is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC is conceding 1.5 per match (14th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 17th in the league at -3.
  • New York is sixth in the league in goal differential at +7.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

  • Atlanta United FC is led by Josef Martinez, who has five goals (on 27 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Dom Dwyer is Atlanta United FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on eight shots, 0.4 per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Martinez has five assists in 17 games -- No. 1 on Atlanta United FC, and 14th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • Patryk Klimala scored eight goals in 30 games last season for New York.
  • Cristian Casseres Jr scored six goals in 29 league games for New York a season ago.
  • Playing for New York last season, Klimala contributed six assists.

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Away

8/6/2022

Seattle

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 2-2

Away

8/17/2022

New York

-

Home

8/21/2022

Columbus

-

Away

8/28/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/31/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Colorado

L 5-4

Home

8/6/2022

DC United

D 0-0

Away

8/13/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Home

8/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

8/27/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

8/31/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

August
17
2022

New York Red Bulls at Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

