Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Defensa y Justicia takes on Barracas Central at Estadio Barracas Central on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. With 14 points, Barracas Central is 23rd in the league. Defensa y Justicia has 15 points, and is in 21st place.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia Stats

  • Barracas Central has scored 14 goals in 13 matches (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has conceded 13 in 13 (eighth in league).
  • Defensa y Justicia is scoring 0.8 goals per game (22nd in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is giving up 1.5 per match (23rd in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Barracas Central is 25th in the league at -5.
  • Defensa y Justicia is 16th in the league in goal differential at -2.

Barracas Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

CA Platense

D 0-0

Away

8/6/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

D 0-0

Home

8/13/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

L 3-1

Away

8/17/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

8/23/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

8/28/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

9/4/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Arsenal

D 0-0

Home

8/8/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

L 1-0

Away

8/13/2022

CA Tigre

D 0-0

Home

8/17/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

8/21/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

8/28/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

9/4/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

