Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Defensa y Justicia takes on Barracas Central at Estadio Barracas Central on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. With 14 points, Barracas Central is 23rd in the league. Defensa y Justicia has 15 points, and is in 21st place.
How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia Stats
- Barracas Central has scored 14 goals in 13 matches (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has conceded 13 in 13 (eighth in league).
- Defensa y Justicia is scoring 0.8 goals per game (22nd in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is giving up 1.5 per match (23rd in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Barracas Central is 25th in the league at -5.
- Defensa y Justicia is 16th in the league in goal differential at -2.
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
CA Platense
D 0-0
Away
8/6/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
D 0-0
Home
8/13/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
L 3-1
Away
8/17/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
8/23/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
8/28/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Home
9/4/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Arsenal
D 0-0
Home
8/8/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
L 1-0
Away
8/13/2022
CA Tigre
D 0-0
Home
8/17/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
8/21/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home
8/28/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
9/4/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
