Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Defensa y Justicia takes on Barracas Central at Estadio Barracas Central on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. With 14 points, Barracas Central is 23rd in the league. Defensa y Justicia has 15 points, and is in 21st place.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia

Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central

Estadio Barracas Central Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia Stats

Barracas Central has scored 14 goals in 13 matches (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has conceded 13 in 13 (eighth in league).

Defensa y Justicia is scoring 0.8 goals per game (22nd in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is giving up 1.5 per match (23rd in league).

In terms of goal differential, Barracas Central is 25th in the league at -5.

Defensa y Justicia is 16th in the league in goal differential at -2.

Barracas Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 CA Platense D 0-0 Away 8/6/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda D 0-0 Home 8/13/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central L 3-1 Away 8/17/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 8/23/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away 8/28/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Home 9/4/2022 CA River Plate - Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule