Los Angeles FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) takes the ball past sliding D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS action on Tuesday, August 16. The game at Banc of California Stadium starts at 10:30 PM ET on FOX. LAFC currently has 54 points, ranking first overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

LAFC and DC United Stats

  • LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.2 goals per match), and DC United is 26th defensively (2.0 conceded per match).
  • DC United has scored 28 goals in 24 matches (25th in MLS), and LAFC has conceded 24 in 24 (second in league).
  • LAFC is first in the league in goal differential at +29.
  • DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -20.

LAFC Key Players

  • Christian Arango has 12 goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and seventh in the league.
  • Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 34 shots, 1.5 per game) in 23 league appearances.
  • Cifuentes is LAFC's leader in assists, with five in 23 games (14th in league).

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara had nine goals (on 20 shots) last season for DC United.
  • Miguel Berry scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Columbus during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists.

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Seattle

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 4-1

Away

8/13/2022

Charlotte FC

W 5-0

Home

8/16/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/20/2022

San Jose

-

Away

8/26/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/31/2022

Houston

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Charlotte FC

L 3-0

Away

8/6/2022

New York

D 0-0

Home

8/13/2022

New England

L 1-0

Away

8/16/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

8/28/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

9/4/2022

Colorado

-

Home

How To Watch

August
16
2022

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
