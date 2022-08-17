Los Angeles FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Los Angeles FC and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS action on Tuesday, August 16. The game at Banc of California Stadium starts at 10:30 PM ET on FOX. LAFC currently has 54 points, ranking first overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.
How to Watch LAFC vs. DC United
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and DC United Stats
- LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.2 goals per match), and DC United is 26th defensively (2.0 conceded per match).
- DC United has scored 28 goals in 24 matches (25th in MLS), and LAFC has conceded 24 in 24 (second in league).
- LAFC is first in the league in goal differential at +29.
- DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -20.
LAFC Key Players
- Christian Arango has 12 goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and seventh in the league.
- Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 34 shots, 1.5 per game) in 23 league appearances.
- Cifuentes is LAFC's leader in assists, with five in 23 games (14th in league).
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara had nine goals (on 20 shots) last season for DC United.
- Miguel Berry scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Columbus during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists.
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Seattle
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 4-1
Away
8/13/2022
Charlotte FC
W 5-0
Home
8/16/2022
DC United
-
Home
8/20/2022
San Jose
-
Away
8/26/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/31/2022
Houston
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Charlotte FC
L 3-0
Away
8/6/2022
New York
D 0-0
Home
8/13/2022
New England
L 1-0
Away
8/16/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
8/28/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
9/4/2022
Colorado
-
Home
How To Watch
August
16
2022
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:30
PM/EST
