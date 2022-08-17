Los Angeles FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) takes the ball past sliding D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS action on Tuesday, August 16. The game at Banc of California Stadium starts at 10:30 PM ET on FOX. LAFC currently has 54 points, ranking first overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. DC United

Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

Banc of California Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

LAFC and DC United Stats

LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.2 goals per match), and DC United is 26th defensively (2.0 conceded per match).

DC United has scored 28 goals in 24 matches (25th in MLS), and LAFC has conceded 24 in 24 (second in league).

LAFC is first in the league in goal differential at +29.

DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -20.

LAFC Key Players

Christian Arango has 12 goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and seventh in the league.

Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 34 shots, 1.5 per game) in 23 league appearances.

Cifuentes is LAFC's leader in assists, with five in 23 games (14th in league).

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara had nine goals (on 20 shots) last season for DC United.

Miguel Berry scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Columbus during last year's campaign.

Playing for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists.

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Seattle W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Real Salt Lake W 4-1 Away 8/13/2022 Charlotte FC W 5-0 Home 8/16/2022 DC United - Home 8/20/2022 San Jose - Away 8/26/2022 Austin FC - Away 8/31/2022 Houston - Away

DC United Schedule