How to Watch Philadelphia Union at FC Dallas: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

The Philadelphia Union go for their second straight win on Wednesday when they hit the road to take on FC Dallas.

The Philadelphia Union head west on Wednesday to take on FC Dallas and will try to get back-to-back wins. The Union have lost just twice since May 10 and one of those was just 11 days ago when FC Cincinnati got a 3-1 win. Despite that loss, the Union still sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 48 points. They have five more points than Montreal for the top spot and are looking to keep their lead with another win on Wednesday. FC Dallas, though, will be looking to get a huge win as it looks to climb up the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at FC Dallas Today:

Match Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live Stream Philadelphia Union at FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Union have been one of the best teams in MLS this year, as they have lost just three times and lead the Eastern Conference. Wednesday it will look to show why in their first meeting with FC Dallas this season.

FC Dallas comes into this game fresh off a big 4-1 win over San Jose and are on a two-game point streak. It has pushed them into third place in the Western Conference, a point up on Minnesota and two points up on Salt Lake.

