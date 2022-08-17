Puebla FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

Tuesday's schedule in Liga MX will see Necaxa play Puebla FC. The game at Estadio Cuauhtemoc begins at 10:05 PM ET. Puebla FC is sixth in the league, with 11 points. Necaxa is fifth, with 12.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Necaxa

Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Puebla FC and Necaxa Stats

Puebla FC is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Necaxa is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

Necaxa puts up 1.1 goals per game (12th in Liga MX), and Puebla FC concedes 1.3 per game (11th in league).

Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is fifth in the league.

Necaxa is eighth in the league in goal differential at 0.

Puebla FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Atletico San Luis D 0-0 Home 8/2/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC D 1-1 Away 8/12/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente D 3-3 Away 8/16/2022 Necaxa - Home 8/20/2022 Atlas FC - Away 8/26/2022 FC Juarez - Home 9/1/2022 Queretaro FC - Away

Necaxa Schedule