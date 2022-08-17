Puebla FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's schedule in Liga MX will see Necaxa play Puebla FC. The game at Estadio Cuauhtemoc begins at 10:05 PM ET. Puebla FC is sixth in the league, with 11 points. Necaxa is fifth, with 12.
How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Necaxa
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc
Puebla FC and Necaxa Stats
- Puebla FC is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Necaxa is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- Necaxa puts up 1.1 goals per game (12th in Liga MX), and Puebla FC concedes 1.3 per game (11th in league).
- Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is fifth in the league.
- Necaxa is eighth in the league in goal differential at 0.
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 0-0
Home
8/2/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Away
8/12/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 3-3
Away
8/16/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
8/20/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
8/26/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
9/1/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 2-1
Away
8/12/2022
CF Monterrey
L 2-1
Home
8/16/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
8/19/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
8/27/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
9/2/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
