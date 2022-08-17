Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's schedule in Liga MX will see Necaxa play Puebla FC. The game at Estadio Cuauhtemoc begins at 10:05 PM ET. Puebla FC is sixth in the league, with 11 points. Necaxa is fifth, with 12.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Necaxa

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Puebla FC and Necaxa Stats

  • Puebla FC is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Necaxa is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • Necaxa puts up 1.1 goals per game (12th in Liga MX), and Puebla FC concedes 1.3 per game (11th in league).
  • Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is fifth in the league.
  • Necaxa is eighth in the league in goal differential at 0.

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 0-0

Home

8/2/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Away

8/12/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 3-3

Away

8/16/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

8/20/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

8/26/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

9/1/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 2-1

Away

8/12/2022

CF Monterrey

L 2-1

Home

8/16/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

8/19/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

8/27/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

9/2/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Puebla vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; LAFC forward Carlos Vela (10) reacts following the match against Club America at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch D.C. United at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush44 minutes ago
Necaxa
Soccer

How to Watch Puebla vs. Necaxa: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown55 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago