Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Toronto FC hosts New England Revolution in MLS at BMO Field on Wednesday, August 17. The two teams will square off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. Toronto FC is currently 23rd overall in the league in points, with 29. New England is 14th, with 33.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New England

Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: BMO Field

Toronto FC and New England Stats

Toronto FC has scored 37 goals in 25 matches (12th in MLS), and New England has given up 34 in 24 (eighth in league).

New England scores 1.5 goals per match (14th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).

Toronto FC's goal differential is -6, 19th in the league.

New England's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

Toronto FC is led by Jonathan Osorio, who has nine goals (on 15 shots) in 20 league games.

Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 25 league games.

Osorio is Toronto FC's leader in assists, with four in 20 games (33rd in league).

New England Key Players

Gustavo Bou had 15 goals (on 58 shots) last season for New England.

Ismael Tajouri scored seven goals in 30 games for NYCFC.

In 31 games for New England last season, Bou had eight assists.

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 New England D 0-0 Away 8/6/2022 Nashville SC W 4-3 Away 8/13/2022 Portland W 3-1 Home 8/17/2022 New England - Home 8/20/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 8/27/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 8/31/2022 Los Angeles - Home

