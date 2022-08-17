Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Toronto FC hosts New England Revolution in MLS at BMO Field on Wednesday, August 17. The two teams will square off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. Toronto FC is currently 23rd overall in the league in points, with 29. New England is 14th, with 33.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New England
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Toronto FC and New England Stats
- Toronto FC has scored 37 goals in 25 matches (12th in MLS), and New England has given up 34 in 24 (eighth in league).
- New England scores 1.5 goals per match (14th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).
- Toronto FC's goal differential is -6, 19th in the league.
- New England's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Toronto FC is led by Jonathan Osorio, who has nine goals (on 15 shots) in 20 league games.
- Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 25 league games.
- Osorio is Toronto FC's leader in assists, with four in 20 games (33rd in league).
New England Key Players
- Gustavo Bou had 15 goals (on 58 shots) last season for New England.
- Ismael Tajouri scored seven goals in 30 games for NYCFC.
- In 31 games for New England last season, Bou had eight assists.
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
New England
D 0-0
Away
8/6/2022
Nashville SC
W 4-3
Away
8/13/2022
Portland
W 3-1
Home
8/17/2022
New England
-
Home
8/20/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
8/27/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/31/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Toronto FC
D 0-0
Home
8/6/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-0
Away
8/13/2022
DC United
W 1-0
Home
8/17/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Montreal
-
Away
8/28/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
8/31/2022
Chicago
-
Home
How To Watch
August
17
2022
New England Revolution at Toronto FC
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)