Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Emmanuel Boateng (11) possesses the ball during the second half against Orlando City SC at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC hosts New England Revolution in MLS at BMO Field on Wednesday, August 17. The two teams will square off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. Toronto FC is currently 23rd overall in the league in points, with 29. New England is 14th, with 33.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New England

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toronto FC and New England Stats

  • Toronto FC has scored 37 goals in 25 matches (12th in MLS), and New England has given up 34 in 24 (eighth in league).
  • New England scores 1.5 goals per match (14th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).
  • Toronto FC's goal differential is -6, 19th in the league.
  • New England's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Toronto FC is led by Jonathan Osorio, who has nine goals (on 15 shots) in 20 league games.
  • Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 25 league games.
  • Osorio is Toronto FC's leader in assists, with four in 20 games (33rd in league).

New England Key Players

  • Gustavo Bou had 15 goals (on 58 shots) last season for New England.
  • Ismael Tajouri scored seven goals in 30 games for NYCFC.
  • In 31 games for New England last season, Bou had eight assists.

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

New England

D 0-0

Away

8/6/2022

Nashville SC

W 4-3

Away

8/13/2022

Portland

W 3-1

Home

8/17/2022

New England

-

Home

8/20/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

8/27/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/31/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Toronto FC

D 0-0

Home

8/6/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-0

Away

8/13/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Home

8/17/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Montreal

-

Away

8/28/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

8/31/2022

Chicago

-

Home

How To Watch

August
17
2022

New England Revolution at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

