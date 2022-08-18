Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Defensa y Justicia will meet Barracas Central on Thursday, August 18 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Barracas Central begins at 1:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. With 14 points, Barracas Central is 23rd in the league table. Defensa y Justicia has 15 points, and is in 21st place.
- Match Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
- Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia Stats
- Barracas Central scores 1.1 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia concedes one per game (eighth in league).
- Defensa y Justicia is 23rd in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Barracas Central is 23rd defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- Barracas Central has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 25th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Defensa y Justicia is 17th in the league at -2.
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
CA Platense
D 0-0
Away
8/6/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
D 0-0
Home
8/13/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
L 3-1
Away
8/18/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
8/23/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
8/28/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Home
9/4/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Arsenal
D 0-0
Home
8/8/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
L 1-0
Away
8/13/2022
CA Tigre
D 0-0
Home
8/18/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
8/21/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home
8/28/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
9/4/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
