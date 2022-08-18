Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Defensa y Justicia will meet Barracas Central on Thursday, August 18 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Barracas Central begins at 1:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. With 14 points, Barracas Central is 23rd in the league table. Defensa y Justicia has 15 points, and is in 21st place.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia

  • Match Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia Stats

  • Barracas Central scores 1.1 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia concedes one per game (eighth in league).
  • Defensa y Justicia is 23rd in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Barracas Central is 23rd defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • Barracas Central has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 25th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Defensa y Justicia is 17th in the league at -2.

Barracas Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

CA Platense

D 0-0

Away

8/6/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

D 0-0

Home

8/13/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

L 3-1

Away

8/18/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

8/23/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

8/28/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

9/4/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Arsenal

D 0-0

Home

8/8/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

L 1-0

Away

8/13/2022

CA Tigre

D 0-0

Home

8/18/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

8/21/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

8/28/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

9/4/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
