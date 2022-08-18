Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

Defensa y Justicia will meet Barracas Central on Thursday, August 18 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Barracas Central begins at 1:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. With 14 points, Barracas Central is 23rd in the league table. Defensa y Justicia has 15 points, and is in 21st place.

Estadio Barracas Central

Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia Stats

Barracas Central scores 1.1 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia concedes one per game (eighth in league).

Defensa y Justicia is 23rd in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Barracas Central is 23rd defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

Barracas Central has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 25th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Defensa y Justicia is 17th in the league at -2.

Barracas Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 CA Platense D 0-0 Away 8/6/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda D 0-0 Home 8/13/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central L 3-1 Away 8/18/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 8/23/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away 8/28/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Home 9/4/2022 CA River Plate - Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule