CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda hits the pitch against CA Banfield at Florencio Sola on Thursday, August 18. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 8:30 PM ET. CA Banfield is currently 21st in the league, with 15 points. Racing Club Avellaneda is seventh, with 21.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda

Match Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Florencio Sola

CA Banfield and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats

CA Banfield is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is third defensively (0.8 allowed per match).

Racing Club Avellaneda has scored 19 goals in 13 matches (fourth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 13 in 13 (eighth in league).

CA Banfield has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Racing Club Avellaneda's goal differential is +8, which is first in the league.

CA Banfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata D 0-0 Away 8/5/2022 CA Patronato Parana D 0-0 Home 8/12/2022 CA Platense L 3-1 Away 8/18/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Home 8/22/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away 8/28/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 9/4/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule