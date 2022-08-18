CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing Club Avellaneda hits the pitch against CA Banfield at Florencio Sola on Thursday, August 18. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 8:30 PM ET. CA Banfield is currently 21st in the league, with 15 points. Racing Club Avellaneda is seventh, with 21.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda

  • Match Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Florencio Sola
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Banfield and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats

  • CA Banfield is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is third defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
  • Racing Club Avellaneda has scored 19 goals in 13 matches (fourth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 13 in 13 (eighth in league).
  • CA Banfield has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • Racing Club Avellaneda's goal differential is +8, which is first in the league.

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

D 0-0

Away

8/5/2022

CA Patronato Parana

D 0-0

Home

8/12/2022

CA Platense

L 3-1

Away

8/18/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

8/22/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

8/28/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

9/4/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

CA Tigre

D 3-3

Home

8/6/2022

Barracas Central

D 0-0

Away

8/14/2022

Boca Juniors

D 0-0

Home

8/18/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

8/22/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

8/28/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

9/4/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Banfield vs. Racing

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

