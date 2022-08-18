CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Racing Club Avellaneda hits the pitch against CA Banfield at Florencio Sola on Thursday, August 18. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 8:30 PM ET. CA Banfield is currently 21st in the league, with 15 points. Racing Club Avellaneda is seventh, with 21.
How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Racing Club Avellaneda
- Match Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Florencio Sola
CA Banfield and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats
- CA Banfield is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is third defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
- Racing Club Avellaneda has scored 19 goals in 13 matches (fourth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 13 in 13 (eighth in league).
- CA Banfield has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Racing Club Avellaneda's goal differential is +8, which is first in the league.
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
D 0-0
Away
8/5/2022
CA Patronato Parana
D 0-0
Home
8/12/2022
CA Platense
L 3-1
Away
8/18/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
8/22/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
8/28/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
9/4/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
CA Tigre
D 3-3
Home
8/6/2022
Barracas Central
D 0-0
Away
8/14/2022
Boca Juniors
D 0-0
Home
8/18/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
8/22/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
8/28/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Away
9/4/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
