CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF America takes on CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Wednesday, August 17. The two Liga MX teams will play at 10:05 PM ET. CF Pachuca is currently fifth in the league table, with 12 points. CF America is ninth, with 10.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CF Pachuca and CF America Stats
- CF Pachuca has scored seven goals in 7 games (14th in Liga MX), and CF America has given up nine in 7 (sixth in league).
- CF America scores 1.4 goals per game (10th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca allows 0.6 per match (first in league).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential is +3, fourth in the league.
- CF America's goal differential is +1, seventh in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Necaxa
L 2-0
Away
7/30/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 0-0
Away
8/7/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-0
Home
8/17/2022
CF America
-
Home
8/21/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
8/25/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
8/28/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Club Leon
L 3-2
Away
8/7/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-0
Away
8/17/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/20/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
8/23/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
8/26/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Pachuca vs. América
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)