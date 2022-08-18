CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF America takes on CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Wednesday, August 17. The two Liga MX teams will play at 10:05 PM ET. CF Pachuca is currently fifth in the league table, with 12 points. CF America is ninth, with 10.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CF Pachuca and CF America Stats

  • CF Pachuca has scored seven goals in 7 games (14th in Liga MX), and CF America has given up nine in 7 (sixth in league).
  • CF America scores 1.4 goals per game (10th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca allows 0.6 per match (first in league).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential is +3, fourth in the league.
  • CF America's goal differential is +1, seventh in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Necaxa

L 2-0

Away

7/30/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 0-0

Away

8/7/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-0

Home

8/17/2022

CF America

-

Home

8/21/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

8/25/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

8/28/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Club Leon

L 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 3-0

Away

8/17/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/20/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

8/23/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Pachuca vs. América

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
