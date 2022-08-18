CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

CF America takes on CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Wednesday, August 17. The two Liga MX teams will play at 10:05 PM ET. CF Pachuca is currently fifth in the league table, with 12 points. CF America is ninth, with 10.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America

Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and CF America Stats

CF Pachuca has scored seven goals in 7 games (14th in Liga MX), and CF America has given up nine in 7 (sixth in league).

CF America scores 1.4 goals per game (10th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca allows 0.6 per match (first in league).

CF Pachuca's goal differential is +3, fourth in the league.

CF America's goal differential is +1, seventh in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Necaxa L 2-0 Away 7/30/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 0-0 Away 8/7/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-0 Home 8/17/2022 CF America - Home 8/21/2022 Club Leon - Home 8/25/2022 Atlas FC - Home 8/28/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Away

CF America Schedule