FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday in MLS will feature FC Dallas against Philadelphia Union, with action getting underway from Toyota Stadium at 9:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas is currently sixth in the league in points, with 39. Philadelphia is third, with 48.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

  • FC Dallas scores 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Philadelphia allows 0.8 per game (first in league).
  • Philadelphia is third in MLS in goals scored (45 in 25 games), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals allowed (28 in 26).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league at +10.
  • Philadelphia's goal differential (+26) is second in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Alan Velasco is FC Dallas' leading scorer this year, with four goals in 21 games (74th in league).
  • Franco Jara has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Sebastian Lletget is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with six in 21 games (ninth in league).

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Daniel Gazdag scored five goals in 26 games last season for Philadelphia.
  • Cory Burke scored four goals in 21 league games for Philadelphia a season ago.
  • Playing for Philadelphia last season, Gazdag contributed three assists.

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Seattle

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

8/13/2022

San Jose

W 4-1

Home

8/17/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

8/21/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

8/27/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

9/3/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Houston

W 6-0

Home

8/6/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 3-1

Away

8/13/2022

Chicago

W 4-1

Home

8/17/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

8/20/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/27/2022

Colorado

-

Home

8/31/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Philadelphia Union at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the 17th fairway during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Viktor Hovland at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago