FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Wednesday in MLS will feature FC Dallas against Philadelphia Union, with action getting underway from Toyota Stadium at 9:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas is currently sixth in the league in points, with 39. Philadelphia is third, with 48.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

FC Dallas scores 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Philadelphia allows 0.8 per game (first in league).

Philadelphia is third in MLS in goals scored (45 in 25 games), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals allowed (28 in 26).

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league at +10.

Philadelphia's goal differential (+26) is second in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

Alan Velasco is FC Dallas' leading scorer this year, with four goals in 21 games (74th in league).

Franco Jara has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Sebastian Lletget is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with six in 21 games (ninth in league).

Philadelphia Key Players

Daniel Gazdag scored five goals in 26 games last season for Philadelphia.

Cory Burke scored four goals in 21 league games for Philadelphia a season ago.

Playing for Philadelphia last season, Gazdag contributed three assists.

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Seattle L 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Portland D 1-1 Away 8/13/2022 San Jose W 4-1 Home 8/17/2022 Philadelphia - Home 8/21/2022 Nashville SC - Away 8/27/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 9/3/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away

Philadelphia Schedule