FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday in MLS will feature FC Dallas against Philadelphia Union, with action getting underway from Toyota Stadium at 9:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas is currently sixth in the league in points, with 39. Philadelphia is third, with 48.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas and Philadelphia Stats
- FC Dallas scores 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Philadelphia allows 0.8 per game (first in league).
- Philadelphia is third in MLS in goals scored (45 in 25 games), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals allowed (28 in 26).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league at +10.
- Philadelphia's goal differential (+26) is second in the league.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Alan Velasco is FC Dallas' leading scorer this year, with four goals in 21 games (74th in league).
- Franco Jara has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Sebastian Lletget is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with six in 21 games (ninth in league).
Philadelphia Key Players
- Daniel Gazdag scored five goals in 26 games last season for Philadelphia.
- Cory Burke scored four goals in 21 league games for Philadelphia a season ago.
- Playing for Philadelphia last season, Gazdag contributed three assists.
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Seattle
L 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Away
8/13/2022
San Jose
W 4-1
Home
8/17/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
8/21/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
8/27/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
9/3/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Houston
W 6-0
Home
8/6/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 3-1
Away
8/13/2022
Chicago
W 4-1
Home
8/17/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
8/20/2022
DC United
-
Away
8/27/2022
Colorado
-
Home
8/31/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
