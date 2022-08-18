Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina in Women's College Soccer: Stream Live, TV Channel

Florida State hits the road on Thursday when it takes on South Carolina in its first women's soccer game of the year.

Defending national champion Florida State takes on South Carolina on Thursday evening in its first soccer game of the season. The Seminoles are coming off a year when they lost just once last season on their way to their third women's soccer national championship. The Seminoles open the season ranked No. 1 in the country as they look to repeat as champions. South Carolina, though, is looking to pull off a huge upset as it looks to start the season with a win. The Gamecocks enter the season ranked 12th in the country and are one of the favorites to win the SEC.

How to Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State at South Carolina Today:

Match Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream Women's College Soccer: Florida State at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Seminoles enter the season after one of their best seasons ever and are looking for an encore this year. The Seminoles beat BYU last year in the national championship game when it won 4-3 in penalties after playing to a 0-0 draw.

South Carolina went 15-7-1 last season and had its season ended by BYU in the quarterfinals 4-1. It was a good season for the Gamecocks, but this year they want to do even better, and getting a win against No. 1 Florida State would be a great start.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Florida State at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18863569
Soccer

How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina in Women's College Soccer

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18884742
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

By Phil Watson
USATSI_18767246
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Sky Carp at Cubs: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso
Jacob deGrom
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Football
High School Football

How to Watch Red Knights vs. Tigers: Stream Football Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch John Isner vs. Sebastian Korda at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff