How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina in Women's College Soccer

Florida State hits the road on Thursday when it takes on South Carolina in its first women's soccer game of the year.

Defending national champion Florida State takes on South Carolina on Thursday evening in its first soccer game of the season. The Seminoles are coming off a year when they lost just once last season on their way to their third women's soccer national championship. The Seminoles open the season ranked No. 1 in the country as they look to repeat as champions. South Carolina, though, is looking to pull off a huge upset as it looks to start the season with a win. The Gamecocks enter the season ranked 12th in the country and are one of the favorites to win the SEC.

How to Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State at South Carolina Today:

Match Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream Women's College Soccer: Florida State at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Seminoles enter the season after one of their best seasons ever and are looking for an encore this year. The Seminoles beat BYU last year in the national championship game when it won 4-3 in penalties after playing to a 0-0 draw.

South Carolina went 15-7-1 last season and had its season ended by BYU in the quarterfinals 4-1. It was a good season for the Gamecocks, but this year they want to do even better, and getting a win against No. 1 Florida State would be a great start.

Regional restrictions may apply.