How to Watch South Dakota State at Arizona State, Women Soccer

South Dakota State takes on Arizona State on Thursday night in its first women's soccer match of the year.

South Dakota State opens its women's soccer season on Thursday night against Arizona State. The Jackrabbits make the trip down south looking to get an upset win over a Pac-12 opponent in their opener. The Sun Devils, though, are looking to avoid that upset as they try and get a win to kick off their season. The match is the first of three in a row on the road for the Jackrabbits to start the year, while the Sun Devils will play their first two on their home turf. South Dakota State is coming off a great season in which it went 17-4-1.

How to Watch Women's College Soccer, South Dakota State at Arizona State Today:

Match Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live Stream Women's College Soccer, South Dakota State at Arizona State on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Its dream season came to a crashing halt in the first round of the NCAA tournament, though, as it was beaten by Pepperdine 7-1. Despite that loss, it was still a great season for the Jackrabbits and one they are looking to build off of this year.

The Sun Devils went 10-8-2 last season but struggled in the Pac-12, going just 2-7-2. They didn't make the NCAA tournament last year, but this year they are looking to be better and make a push for the postseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.