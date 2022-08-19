How to Watch Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton in Canada

Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane will take the pitch against top-five opponent Daniel Podence and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One of the hottest starting teams in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out today with the Wolverhampton Wanderers, which you can stream live in Canada. Tottenham started as the only team with a win of over three goals in the first week after it beat Southampton 4-1. It evened itself out in week two after it drew 2-2 with Chelsea. Tottenham, who is the No. 1 team in goals and assists through two weeks in the league, now sits at 1-1-0 and the No. 4 team in the Premier League after Arsenal and Manchester City won both of its first two games.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored in the 68th minute for Tottenham and then Harry Kane played game-tying heroics with a goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Wolverhampton is the No. 14 team in the league, 10 spots behind Tottenham in the standings. The team is 0-1-1 through two weeks, with a total of one point and a negative-one-goal differential.

Wolverhampton lost the first week against Leeds United 2-1. Daniel Podence was the only scorer for Wolverhampton in the game in the sixth minute. In week two, Wolverhampton tied with Fulham 0-0.

