AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022
AFC Bournemouth plays Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is third in the league, with six points. Bournemouth is 11th, with three.
How to Stream AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal scored 1.6 goals per match last season (sixth in the Premier League).
- Arsenal conceded 1.3 goals per game (eighth) last season.
- Arsenal was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +13.
- Arsenal took 13.9 shots per game last season (third in the Premier League).
- Last season, Arsenal gave up 9.9 shots per match (fifth in league).
- Arsenal's shot differential last season was +151 (+4 per match), fourth in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Gabriel Jesus had eight goals over 34 games last year for Manchester City.
- Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.
- Jesus had eight assists for Manchester City last season.
Bournemouth Key Players
- Ryan Fredericks had zero goals in 25 games last season for West Ham.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Crystal Palace
W 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
Leicester City
W 4-2
Home
8/20/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
8/27/2022
Fulham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
9/4/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
Bournemouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Manchester City
L 4-0
Away
8/20/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/27/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
8/31/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
9/3/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
