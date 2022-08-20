AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022

AFC Bournemouth plays Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is third in the league, with six points. Bournemouth is 11th, with three.

How to Stream AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Vitality Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Bournemouth and Arsenal Stats

  • Arsenal scored 1.6 goals per match last season (sixth in the Premier League).
  • Arsenal conceded 1.3 goals per game (eighth) last season.
  • Arsenal was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +13.
  • Arsenal took 13.9 shots per game last season (third in the Premier League).
  • Last season, Arsenal gave up 9.9 shots per match (fifth in league).
  • Arsenal's shot differential last season was +151 (+4 per match), fourth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Gabriel Jesus had eight goals over 34 games last year for Manchester City.
  • Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.
  • Jesus had eight assists for Manchester City last season.

Bournemouth Key Players

  • Ryan Fredericks had zero goals in 25 games last season for West Ham.

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Crystal Palace

W 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

Leicester City

W 4-2

Home

8/20/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

8/27/2022

Fulham

-

Home

8/31/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

9/4/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

Bournemouth Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Manchester City

L 4-0

Away

8/20/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/27/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

8/31/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

9/3/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
20
2022

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Europe-Africa vs Australia: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso
NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR

How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen Qualifying: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch New York Liberty at Chicago Sky: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch BMW Championship, Third Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Danill Medvedev
Tennis

How to Watch Western and Southern Open - Semifinals: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff