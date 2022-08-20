AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022

AFC Bournemouth plays Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is third in the league, with six points. Bournemouth is 11th, with three.

How to Stream AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Bournemouth and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal scored 1.6 goals per match last season (sixth in the Premier League).

Arsenal conceded 1.3 goals per game (eighth) last season.

Arsenal was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +13.

Arsenal took 13.9 shots per game last season (third in the Premier League).

Last season, Arsenal gave up 9.9 shots per match (fifth in league).

Arsenal's shot differential last season was +151 (+4 per match), fourth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Gabriel Jesus had eight goals over 34 games last year for Manchester City.

Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.

Jesus had eight assists for Manchester City last season.

Bournemouth Key Players

Ryan Fredericks had zero goals in 25 games last season for West Ham.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Crystal Palace W 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Leicester City W 4-2 Home 8/20/2022 Bournemouth - Away 8/27/2022 Fulham - Home 8/31/2022 Aston Villa - Home 9/4/2022 Manchester United - Away

Bournemouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Aston Villa W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Manchester City L 4-0 Away 8/20/2022 Arsenal - Home 8/27/2022 Liverpool - Away 8/31/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 9/3/2022 Nottingham Forest - Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.