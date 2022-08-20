AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arsenal FC travels to meet AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The two clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Arsenal has six points, and is third in the league table. Bournemouth has three points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal scored 1.6 goals per match last season (sixth in the Premier League).
- Arsenal gave up 1.3 goals per game (eighth) last season.
- Arsenal's goal differential last season (+13) was fifth in the league.
- Arsenal took 13.9 shots per match last season (third in the Premier League).
- Last season, Arsenal gave up 9.9 shots per game (fifth in league).
- Arsenal's shot differential last season was +151 (+4.0 per game), fourth in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Gabriel Jesus' offensive output last year included eight goals in 34 league games for Manchester City.
- Edward Nketiah put up five goals in 26 games for Arsenal last season.
- Jesus' assist tally for Manchester City reached eight a season ago.
Bournemouth Key Players
- This season AFC Bournemouth is among the new teams in the Premier League.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Crystal Palace
W 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
Leicester City
W 4-2
Home
8/20/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
8/27/2022
Fulham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
9/4/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
Bournemouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Manchester City
L 4-0
Away
8/20/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/27/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
8/31/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
9/3/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
How To Watch
August
20
2022
AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
