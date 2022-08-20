AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal FC travels to meet AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The two clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Arsenal has six points, and is third in the league table. Bournemouth has three points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth and Arsenal Stats

  • Arsenal scored 1.6 goals per match last season (sixth in the Premier League).
  • Arsenal gave up 1.3 goals per game (eighth) last season.
  • Arsenal's goal differential last season (+13) was fifth in the league.
  • Arsenal took 13.9 shots per match last season (third in the Premier League).
  • Last season, Arsenal gave up 9.9 shots per game (fifth in league).
  • Arsenal's shot differential last season was +151 (+4.0 per game), fourth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Gabriel Jesus' offensive output last year included eight goals in 34 league games for Manchester City.
  • Edward Nketiah put up five goals in 26 games for Arsenal last season.
  • Jesus' assist tally for Manchester City reached eight a season ago.

Bournemouth Key Players

  • This season AFC Bournemouth is among the new teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Crystal Palace

W 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

Leicester City

W 4-2

Home

8/20/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

8/27/2022

Fulham

-

Home

8/31/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

9/4/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

Bournemouth Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Manchester City

L 4-0

Away

8/20/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/27/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

8/31/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

9/3/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
