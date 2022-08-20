AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Arsenal FC travels to meet AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The two clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Arsenal has six points, and is third in the league table. Bournemouth has three points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal scored 1.6 goals per match last season (sixth in the Premier League).

Arsenal gave up 1.3 goals per game (eighth) last season.

Arsenal's goal differential last season (+13) was fifth in the league.

Arsenal took 13.9 shots per match last season (third in the Premier League).

Last season, Arsenal gave up 9.9 shots per game (fifth in league).

Arsenal's shot differential last season was +151 (+4.0 per game), fourth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Gabriel Jesus' offensive output last year included eight goals in 34 league games for Manchester City.

Edward Nketiah put up five goals in 26 games for Arsenal last season.

Jesus' assist tally for Manchester City reached eight a season ago.

Bournemouth Key Players

This season AFC Bournemouth is among the new teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Crystal Palace W 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Leicester City W 4-2 Home 8/20/2022 Bournemouth - Away 8/27/2022 Fulham - Home 8/31/2022 Aston Villa - Home 9/4/2022 Manchester United - Away

