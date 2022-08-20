Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Trabzonspor takes on Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The two Super Lig clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET. With three points, Antalyaspor is currently 10th in the league table. Trabzonspor has six points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor Stats

Antalyaspor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Trabzonspor was first defensively (0.9 conceded).

Trabzonspor scored 69 goals in 38 matches last season (second in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor gave up 47 (fifth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Antalyaspor was ninth in the league last season at +7.

Trabzonspor's goal differential last season (+33) was second in the league.

Antalyaspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Galatasaray L 1-0 Home 8/14/2022 Umraniyespor W 1-0 Away 8/20/2022 Trabzonspor - Home 8/26/2022 Gaziantep FK - Away 9/4/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul - Home 9/11/2022 Kayserispor - Away

Trabzonspor Schedule