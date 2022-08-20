Skip to main content

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trabzonspor takes on Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The two Super Lig clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET. With three points, Antalyaspor is currently 10th in the league table. Trabzonspor has six points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Antalya Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor Stats

  • Antalyaspor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Trabzonspor was first defensively (0.9 conceded).
  • Trabzonspor scored 69 goals in 38 matches last season (second in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor gave up 47 (fifth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Antalyaspor was ninth in the league last season at +7.
  • Trabzonspor's goal differential last season (+33) was second in the league.

Antalyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Galatasaray

L 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Umraniyespor

W 1-0

Away

8/20/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

8/26/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Away

9/4/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Home

9/11/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

W 2-0

Away

8/12/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

W 1-0

Home

8/20/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Away

8/28/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

9/2/2022

Umraniyespor

-

Away

9/11/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Away

How To Watch

Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff

