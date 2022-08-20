Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trabzonspor takes on Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The two Super Lig clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET. With three points, Antalyaspor is currently 10th in the league table. Trabzonspor has six points, and is in second place.
How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Antalya Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor Stats
- Antalyaspor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Trabzonspor was first defensively (0.9 conceded).
- Trabzonspor scored 69 goals in 38 matches last season (second in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor gave up 47 (fifth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Antalyaspor was ninth in the league last season at +7.
- Trabzonspor's goal differential last season (+33) was second in the league.
Antalyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Galatasaray
L 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Umraniyespor
W 1-0
Away
8/20/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
8/26/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
9/4/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Home
9/11/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
W 2-0
Away
8/12/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
W 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Away
8/28/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
9/2/2022
Umraniyespor
-
Away
9/11/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Away
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)