AS Monaco vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

AS Monaco and RC Lens will meet at Stade Louis II on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on August 20 at 11:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With four points, AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league. RC Lens has four points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Louis II

AS Monaco and RC Lens Stats

AS Monaco averaged 1.7 goals per match last season (fourth in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gave up 1.3 (11th in league).

RC Lens scored 1.6 goals per game last season (sixth in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco conceded 1.1 (seventh).

AS Monaco was third in the league in goal differential last season at +25.

RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder was a top performer last year with 25 goals in 37 league games for AS Monaco.

Breel Embolo recorded nine goals in 29 games for Borussia Monchengladbach last season.

Caio Henrique's assist total for AS Monaco hit eight a season ago.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana had eight goals in 38 games last season for RC Lens.

Przemyslaw Frankowski scored six goals in 37 league games for RC Lens a season ago.

In 37 games for RC Lens last season, Frankowski had four assists.

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Strasbourg W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Stade Rennes D 1-1 Home 8/20/2022 RC Lens - Home 8/28/2022 PSG - Away 8/31/2022 Troyes - Home 9/4/2022 Nice - Away

RC Lens Schedule