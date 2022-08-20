AS Monaco vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Monaco and RC Lens will meet at Stade Louis II on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on August 20 at 11:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With four points, AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league. RC Lens has four points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. RC Lens

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Louis II
AS Monaco and RC Lens Stats

  • AS Monaco averaged 1.7 goals per match last season (fourth in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gave up 1.3 (11th in league).
  • RC Lens scored 1.6 goals per game last season (sixth in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco conceded 1.1 (seventh).
  • AS Monaco was third in the league in goal differential last season at +25.
  • RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder was a top performer last year with 25 goals in 37 league games for AS Monaco.
  • Breel Embolo recorded nine goals in 29 games for Borussia Monchengladbach last season.
  • Caio Henrique's assist total for AS Monaco hit eight a season ago.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana had eight goals in 38 games last season for RC Lens.
  • Przemyslaw Frankowski scored six goals in 37 league games for RC Lens a season ago.
  • In 37 games for RC Lens last season, Frankowski had four assists.

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Strasbourg

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Stade Rennes

D 1-1

Home

8/20/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

8/28/2022

PSG

-

Away

8/31/2022

Troyes

-

Home

9/4/2022

Nice

-

Away

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

AC Ajaccio

D 0-0

Away

8/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

8/27/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

8/31/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

9/4/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

AS Monaco vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
