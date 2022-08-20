Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Atlas FC and Puebla FC will match up in Liga MX action on Saturday, August 20. The game at Estadio Jalisco begins at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. Atlas FC is currently 15th in the league table, with eight points. Puebla FC is eighth, with 12.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas FC and Puebla FC Stats

Atlas FC is 12th in Liga MX in goals scored (10 in 9 games), and Puebla FC is 10th in goals conceded (12 in 9).

Puebla FC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is conceding 1.4 per game (14th in league).

Atlas FC has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 13th in the league.

Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is sixth in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Queretaro FC W 3-1 Home 8/13/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 1-1 Away 8/16/2022 FC Juarez L 1-0 Home 8/20/2022 Puebla FC - Home 8/25/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 8/28/2022 Club Leon - Away 9/3/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home

