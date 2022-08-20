Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC and Puebla FC will match up in Liga MX action on Saturday, August 20. The game at Estadio Jalisco begins at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. Atlas FC is currently 15th in the league table, with eight points. Puebla FC is eighth, with 12.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
Atlas FC and Puebla FC Stats
- Atlas FC is 12th in Liga MX in goals scored (10 in 9 games), and Puebla FC is 10th in goals conceded (12 in 9).
- Puebla FC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is conceding 1.4 per game (14th in league).
- Atlas FC has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 13th in the league.
- Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is sixth in the league.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Queretaro FC
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Away
8/16/2022
FC Juarez
L 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
8/25/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/28/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
9/3/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Away
8/12/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 3-3
Away
8/16/2022
Necaxa
D 2-2
Home
8/20/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
8/26/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
9/1/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
9/7/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
