Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas FC and Puebla FC will match up in Liga MX action on Saturday, August 20. The game at Estadio Jalisco begins at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. Atlas FC is currently 15th in the league table, with eight points. Puebla FC is eighth, with 12.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
Atlas FC and Puebla FC Stats

  • Atlas FC is 12th in Liga MX in goals scored (10 in 9 games), and Puebla FC is 10th in goals conceded (12 in 9).
  • Puebla FC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is conceding 1.4 per game (14th in league).
  • Atlas FC has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 13th in the league.
  • Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is sixth in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Queretaro FC

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Away

8/16/2022

FC Juarez

L 1-0

Home

8/20/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

8/25/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/28/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

9/3/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Away

8/12/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 3-3

Away

8/16/2022

Necaxa

D 2-2

Home

8/20/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

8/26/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

9/1/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

9/7/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Atlas vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
