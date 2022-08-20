Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Bundesliga action on Saturday will include Borussia Dortmund meeting Werder Bremen. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 9:30 AM ET from Signal Iduna Park, airing on ESPN. With six points, Borussia Dortmund is third in the league table. Werder Bremen has two points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

9:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen Stats

Borussia Dortmund scored 2.5 goals per match last season (second in the Bundesliga).

Last season, Borussia Dortmund was 10th in goals conceded (52).

Borussia Dortmund had a goal differential of +33 last season, third in the league.

Borussia Dortmund took 11.7 shots per game last season (fourth in the Bundesliga).

Last season, Borussia Dortmund was fifth in shots allowed (9.4 per match).

Borussia Dortmund's shot differential last season (+78 overall, +2.3 per game) was third in the league.

Borussia Dortmund Key Players

Marco Reus had nine goals in 29 games last year for Borussia Dortmund.

In 31 league games last season for Borussia Dortmund, Julian Brandt also scored nine goals.

In 29 league appearances a season ago for Borussia Dortmund, Reus' assist tally hit 11.

Werder Bremen Key Players

This season Werder Bremen is among the new teams in the Bundesliga. And Niclas Fullkrug has two goals in the current campaign.

Borussia Dortmund Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Bayer Leverkusen W 1-0 Home 8/12/2022 SC Freiburg W 3-1 Away 8/20/2022 Werder Bremen - Home 8/27/2022 Hertha BSC - Away 9/2/2022 TSG Hoffenheim - Home 9/10/2022 RB Leipzig - Away

Werder Bremen Schedule