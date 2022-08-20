Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bundesliga action on Saturday will include Borussia Dortmund meeting Werder Bremen. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 9:30 AM ET from Signal Iduna Park, airing on ESPN. With six points, Borussia Dortmund is third in the league table. Werder Bremen has two points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen Stats

  • Borussia Dortmund scored 2.5 goals per match last season (second in the Bundesliga).
  • Last season, Borussia Dortmund was 10th in goals conceded (52).
  • Borussia Dortmund had a goal differential of +33 last season, third in the league.
  • Borussia Dortmund took 11.7 shots per game last season (fourth in the Bundesliga).
  • Last season, Borussia Dortmund was fifth in shots allowed (9.4 per match).
  • Borussia Dortmund's shot differential last season (+78 overall, +2.3 per game) was third in the league.

Borussia Dortmund Key Players

  • Marco Reus had nine goals in 29 games last year for Borussia Dortmund.
  • In 31 league games last season for Borussia Dortmund, Julian Brandt also scored nine goals.
  • In 29 league appearances a season ago for Borussia Dortmund, Reus' assist tally hit 11.

Werder Bremen Key Players

  • This season Werder Bremen is among the new teams in the Bundesliga. And Niclas Fullkrug has two goals in the current campaign.

Borussia Dortmund Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Bayer Leverkusen

W 1-0

Home

8/12/2022

SC Freiburg

W 3-1

Away

8/20/2022

Werder Bremen

-

Home

8/27/2022

Hertha BSC

-

Away

9/2/2022

TSG Hoffenheim

-

Home

9/10/2022

RB Leipzig

-

Away

Werder Bremen Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

D 2-2

Away

8/13/2022

VfB Stuttgart

D 2-2

Home

8/20/2022

Borussia Dortmund

-

Away

8/28/2022

Eintracht Frankfurt

-

Home

9/3/2022

VfL Bochum

-

Away

9/9/2022

FC Augsburg

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Soccer

