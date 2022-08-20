Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bundesliga action on Saturday will include Borussia Dortmund meeting Werder Bremen. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 9:30 AM ET from Signal Iduna Park, airing on ESPN. With six points, Borussia Dortmund is third in the league table. Werder Bremen has two points, and is in 10th place.
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen Stats
- Borussia Dortmund scored 2.5 goals per match last season (second in the Bundesliga).
- Last season, Borussia Dortmund was 10th in goals conceded (52).
- Borussia Dortmund had a goal differential of +33 last season, third in the league.
- Borussia Dortmund took 11.7 shots per game last season (fourth in the Bundesliga).
- Last season, Borussia Dortmund was fifth in shots allowed (9.4 per match).
- Borussia Dortmund's shot differential last season (+78 overall, +2.3 per game) was third in the league.
Borussia Dortmund Key Players
- Marco Reus had nine goals in 29 games last year for Borussia Dortmund.
- In 31 league games last season for Borussia Dortmund, Julian Brandt also scored nine goals.
- In 29 league appearances a season ago for Borussia Dortmund, Reus' assist tally hit 11.
Werder Bremen Key Players
- This season Werder Bremen is among the new teams in the Bundesliga. And Niclas Fullkrug has two goals in the current campaign.
Borussia Dortmund Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Bayer Leverkusen
W 1-0
Home
8/12/2022
SC Freiburg
W 3-1
Away
8/20/2022
Werder Bremen
-
Home
8/27/2022
Hertha BSC
-
Away
9/2/2022
TSG Hoffenheim
-
Home
9/10/2022
RB Leipzig
-
Away
Werder Bremen Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
D 2-2
Away
8/13/2022
VfB Stuttgart
D 2-2
Home
8/20/2022
Borussia Dortmund
-
Away
8/28/2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
Home
9/3/2022
VfL Bochum
-
Away
9/9/2022
FC Augsburg
-
Home
