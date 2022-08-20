CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL visits CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday at 8:05 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. CF Monterrey is second in the league table, with 20 points. Tigres UANL is third, with 18.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CF Monterrey and Tigres UANL Stats

  • CF Monterrey is first in Liga MX offensively (2.2 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is first defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
  • Tigres UANL is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CF Monterrey is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential is +10, which is first in the league.
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential (+5) is third in the league.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Club Leon

W 5-1

Home

8/12/2022

Necaxa

W 2-1

Away

8/17/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Away

8/20/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

8/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

8/28/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

9/3/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Queretaro FC

W 2-1

Home

8/7/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Club Santos Laguna

W 2-0

Home

8/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

8/27/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

