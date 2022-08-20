CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Tigres UANL visits CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday at 8:05 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. CF Monterrey is second in the league table, with 20 points. Tigres UANL is third, with 18.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

CF Monterrey and Tigres UANL Stats

CF Monterrey is first in Liga MX offensively (2.2 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is first defensively (0.8 allowed per match).

Tigres UANL is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CF Monterrey is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

CF Monterrey's goal differential is +10, which is first in the league.

Tigres UANL's goal differential (+5) is third in the league.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Club Leon W 5-1 Home 8/12/2022 Necaxa W 2-1 Away 8/17/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC D 1-1 Away 8/20/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 8/23/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Away 8/28/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Away 9/3/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home

