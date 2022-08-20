CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL visits CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday at 8:05 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. CF Monterrey is second in the league table, with 20 points. Tigres UANL is third, with 18.
How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
CF Monterrey and Tigres UANL Stats
- CF Monterrey is first in Liga MX offensively (2.2 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is first defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
- Tigres UANL is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CF Monterrey is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- CF Monterrey's goal differential is +10, which is first in the league.
- Tigres UANL's goal differential (+5) is third in the league.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Club Leon
W 5-1
Home
8/12/2022
Necaxa
W 2-1
Away
8/17/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Away
8/20/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
8/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
8/28/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
9/3/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Queretaro FC
W 2-1
Home
8/7/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
Club Santos Laguna
W 2-0
Home
8/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
8/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
8/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
8/27/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
