CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

CF Montréal and New England Revolution will meet at Saputo Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on August 20 at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. Montreal currently has 43 points, ranking fourth in the league. New England has 34 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch Montreal vs. New England

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Saputo Stadium

Montreal and New England Stats

Montreal is fifth in MLS in goals scored (43 in 25 games), and New England is 12th in goals conceded (36 in 25).

New England is 14th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montreal is 20th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).

Montreal's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.

New England has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

Romell Quioto is Montreal's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).

Djordje Mihailovic has seven goals in 20 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Montreal.

Montreal's leader in assists is Kei Kamara, who has six in 24 games (ninth in league).

New England Key Players

Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals in 31 games for New England last season.

Ismael Tajouri scored seven goals in 30 league games for NYCFC a season ago.

In 31 games for New England last season, Bou had eight assists.

Montreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Columbus W 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Inter Miami CF D 2-2 Home 8/13/2022 Houston W 3-2 Away 8/20/2022 New England - Home 8/27/2022 Chicago - Away 8/31/2022 New York - Home 9/4/2022 Toronto FC - Away

New England Schedule