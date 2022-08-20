CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Emmanuel Boateng (11) possesses the ball during the second half against Orlando City SC at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montréal and New England Revolution will meet at Saputo Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on August 20 at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. Montreal currently has 43 points, ranking fourth in the league. New England has 34 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch Montreal vs. New England

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Saputo Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Montreal and New England Stats

  • Montreal is fifth in MLS in goals scored (43 in 25 games), and New England is 12th in goals conceded (36 in 25).
  • New England is 14th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montreal is 20th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).
  • Montreal's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
  • New England has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

  • Romell Quioto is Montreal's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
  • Djordje Mihailovic has seven goals in 20 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Montreal.
  • Montreal's leader in assists is Kei Kamara, who has six in 24 games (ninth in league).

New England Key Players

  • Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals in 31 games for New England last season.
  • Ismael Tajouri scored seven goals in 30 league games for NYCFC a season ago.
  • In 31 games for New England last season, Bou had eight assists.

Montreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Columbus

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 2-2

Home

8/13/2022

Houston

W 3-2

Away

8/20/2022

New England

-

Home

8/27/2022

Chicago

-

Away

8/31/2022

New York

-

Home

9/4/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-0

Away

8/13/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Home

8/17/2022

Toronto FC

D 2-2

Away

8/20/2022

Montreal

-

Away

8/28/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

8/31/2022

Chicago

-

Home

9/4/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

New England Revolution at CF Montreal

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

