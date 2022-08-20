CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Montréal and New England Revolution will meet at Saputo Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on August 20 at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. Montreal currently has 43 points, ranking fourth in the league. New England has 34 points, and is 12th overall.
How to Watch Montreal vs. New England
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Saputo Stadium
- Stadium: Saputo Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Montreal and New England Stats
- Montreal is fifth in MLS in goals scored (43 in 25 games), and New England is 12th in goals conceded (36 in 25).
- New England is 14th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montreal is 20th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).
- Montreal's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
- New England has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Montreal Key Players
- Romell Quioto is Montreal's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
- Djordje Mihailovic has seven goals in 20 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Montreal.
- Montreal's leader in assists is Kei Kamara, who has six in 24 games (ninth in league).
New England Key Players
- Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals in 31 games for New England last season.
- Ismael Tajouri scored seven goals in 30 league games for NYCFC a season ago.
- In 31 games for New England last season, Bou had eight assists.
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Columbus
W 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 2-2
Home
8/13/2022
Houston
W 3-2
Away
8/20/2022
New England
-
Home
8/27/2022
Chicago
-
Away
8/31/2022
New York
-
Home
9/4/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-0
Away
8/13/2022
DC United
W 1-0
Home
8/17/2022
Toronto FC
D 2-2
Away
8/20/2022
Montreal
-
Away
8/28/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
8/31/2022
Chicago
-
Home
9/4/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
