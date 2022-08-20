Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022
On Saturday, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will play at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada from Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace is currently 16th in the league, with one point. Aston Villa is ninth, with three.
How to Stream Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace and Aston Villa Stats
- In the Premier League last season, Crystal Palace put up 50 goals in 38 games (10th in league), and Aston Villa gave up 54 (11th).
- Offensively, Aston Villa was ninth in the Premier League last season (52 goals, 1.4 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace was seventh (46 goals conceded, 1.2 per match).
- Crystal Palace's goal difference (+4) was seventh in the Premier League.
- In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa was 10th in the Premier League at -2.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Jean-Philippe Mateta had five goals in 30 games last season for Crystal Palace.
- Jeffrey Schlupp had four goals for Crystal Palace (in 36 league games).
- Michael Olise's assist total for Crystal Palace reached five a season ago.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Danny Ings scored seven goals in 33 games last season for Aston Villa.
- Jacob Ramsey contributed six goals (on 0.5 shots per game) in 35 league appearances for Aston Villa.
- In 33 games for Aston Villa last season, Ings had six assists.
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Arsenal
L 2-0
Home
8/15/2022
Liverpool
D 1-1
Away
8/20/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
8/27/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
8/30/2022
Brentford
-
Home
9/3/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Bournemouth
L 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
Everton
W 2-1
Home
8/20/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
8/28/2022
West Ham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
9/3/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
