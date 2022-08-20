DC United vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Philadelphia Union and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, August 20. The game at Audi Field starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Philadelphia has 48 points, ranking third overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Philadelphia

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

DC United and Philadelphia Stats

  • Philadelphia is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and DC United is giving up 2.0 per game (27th in league).
  • DC United is 25th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 25 matches), and Philadelphia is first in goals conceded (20 in 26).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential (+25) is second in the league.
  • DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -21.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Daniel Gazdag has 12 goals in 26 games -- tops on Philadelphia, and seventh in the league.
  • Julian Carranza is Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 23 league games.
  • Alejandro Bedoya is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with five in 24 games (15th in league).

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara scored nine goals in 13 games last season for DC United.
  • Miguel Berry scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Columbus during last year's campaign.
  • In 28 games for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists (on 14 chances created).

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 3-1

Away

8/13/2022

Chicago

W 4-1

Home

8/17/2022

FC Dallas

L 1-0

Away

8/20/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/27/2022

Colorado

-

Home

8/31/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

9/3/2022

New York

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

New York

D 0-0

Home

8/13/2022

New England

L 1-0

Away

8/16/2022

LAFC

L 1-0

Away

8/20/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

8/28/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

9/4/2022

Colorado

-

Home

9/10/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Philadelphia Union at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
