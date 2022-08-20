DC United vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler (4) heads the ball away D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) from during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, August 20. The game at Audi Field starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Philadelphia has 48 points, ranking third overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Philadelphia Stats

Philadelphia is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and DC United is giving up 2.0 per game (27th in league).

DC United is 25th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 25 matches), and Philadelphia is first in goals conceded (20 in 26).

Philadelphia's goal differential (+25) is second in the league.

DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -21.

Philadelphia Key Players

Daniel Gazdag has 12 goals in 26 games -- tops on Philadelphia, and seventh in the league.

Julian Carranza is Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 23 league games.

Alejandro Bedoya is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with five in 24 games (15th in league).

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara scored nine goals in 13 games last season for DC United.

Miguel Berry scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Columbus during last year's campaign.

In 28 games for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists (on 14 chances created).

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 FC Cincinnati L 3-1 Away 8/13/2022 Chicago W 4-1 Home 8/17/2022 FC Dallas L 1-0 Away 8/20/2022 DC United - Away 8/27/2022 Colorado - Home 8/31/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 9/3/2022 New York - Away

DC United Schedule