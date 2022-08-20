DC United vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch DC United vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Philadelphia Union and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, August 20. The game at Audi Field starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Philadelphia has 48 points, ranking third overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.
How to Watch DC United vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
DC United and Philadelphia Stats
- Philadelphia is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and DC United is giving up 2.0 per game (27th in league).
- DC United is 25th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 25 matches), and Philadelphia is first in goals conceded (20 in 26).
- Philadelphia's goal differential (+25) is second in the league.
- DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -21.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Daniel Gazdag has 12 goals in 26 games -- tops on Philadelphia, and seventh in the league.
- Julian Carranza is Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 23 league games.
- Alejandro Bedoya is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with five in 24 games (15th in league).
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara scored nine goals in 13 games last season for DC United.
- Miguel Berry scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Columbus during last year's campaign.
- In 28 games for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists (on 14 chances created).
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 3-1
Away
8/13/2022
Chicago
W 4-1
Home
8/17/2022
FC Dallas
L 1-0
Away
8/20/2022
DC United
-
Away
8/27/2022
Colorado
-
Home
8/31/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
9/3/2022
New York
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
New York
D 0-0
Home
8/13/2022
New England
L 1-0
Away
8/16/2022
LAFC
L 1-0
Away
8/20/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
8/28/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
9/4/2022
Colorado
-
Home
9/10/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Philadelphia Union at D.C. United
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)