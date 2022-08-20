Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022

Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Nottingham Forest meet up with Everton FC. The game at Goodison Park starts at 10:00 AM ET. Everton is 18th in the league, with zero points. Nottingham Forest is 10th, with three.

How to Stream Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Goodison Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Everton and Nottingham Forest Stats

  • Everton scored 43 league goals last season (1.1 per game). Nottingham Forest did not concede a single goal.
  • Nottingham Forest did not score a goal last season. Everton conceded 66 goals (1.7 per game).
  • Everton was outscored 66-43, 16th in the Premier League in goal differential.

Everton Key Players

  • Demarai Gray recorded five goals over 34 games last year for Everton.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin also had five goals (in 20 league games) for Everton.
  • Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists for Everton.

Nottingham Forest Key Players

  • Taiwo Awoniyi had 15 goals (on 51 shots) last season for Union Berlin.
  • Moussa Niakhate scored four goals in 30 games for FSV Mainz.
  • In 13 games for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams had one assist.

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Chelsea

L 1-0

Home

8/13/2022

Aston Villa

L 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brentford

-

Away

8/30/2022

Leeds

-

Away

9/3/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

Nottingham Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Newcastle

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

West Ham

W 1-0

Home

8/20/2022

Everton

-

Away

8/28/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

8/31/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

9/3/2022

Bournemouth

-

Home

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Everton FC vs Nottingham Forest

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Southampton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Fulham vs. Brentford FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Kelsey Plum and Riquna Williams for the Las Vegas Aces
SI Guide

Two Elimination Games in the WNBA Playoffs

By Kevin Sweeney
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff