Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022

Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Nottingham Forest meet up with Everton FC. The game at Goodison Park starts at 10:00 AM ET. Everton is 18th in the league, with zero points. Nottingham Forest is 10th, with three.

How to Stream Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

10:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Everton and Nottingham Forest Stats

Everton scored 43 league goals last season (1.1 per game). Nottingham Forest did not concede a single goal.

Nottingham Forest did not score a goal last season. Everton conceded 66 goals (1.7 per game).

Everton was outscored 66-43, 16th in the Premier League in goal differential.

Everton Key Players

Demarai Gray recorded five goals over 34 games last year for Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also had five goals (in 20 league games) for Everton.

Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists for Everton.

Nottingham Forest Key Players

Taiwo Awoniyi had 15 goals (on 51 shots) last season for Union Berlin.

Moussa Niakhate scored four goals in 30 games for FSV Mainz.

In 13 games for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams had one assist.

Everton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Chelsea L 1-0 Home 8/13/2022 Aston Villa L 2-1 Away 8/20/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home 8/27/2022 Brentford - Away 8/30/2022 Leeds - Away 9/3/2022 Liverpool - Home

Nottingham Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Newcastle L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 West Ham W 1-0 Home 8/20/2022 Everton - Away 8/28/2022 Tottenham - Home 8/31/2022 Manchester City - Away 9/3/2022 Bournemouth - Home

