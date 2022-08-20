Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022
Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Nottingham Forest meet up with Everton FC. The game at Goodison Park starts at 10:00 AM ET. Everton is 18th in the league, with zero points. Nottingham Forest is 10th, with three.
How to Stream Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Goodison Park
Everton and Nottingham Forest Stats
- Everton scored 43 league goals last season (1.1 per game). Nottingham Forest did not concede a single goal.
- Nottingham Forest did not score a goal last season. Everton conceded 66 goals (1.7 per game).
- Everton was outscored 66-43, 16th in the Premier League in goal differential.
Everton Key Players
- Demarai Gray recorded five goals over 34 games last year for Everton.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin also had five goals (in 20 league games) for Everton.
- Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists for Everton.
Nottingham Forest Key Players
- Taiwo Awoniyi had 15 goals (on 51 shots) last season for Union Berlin.
- Moussa Niakhate scored four goals in 30 games for FSV Mainz.
- In 13 games for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams had one assist.
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Chelsea
L 1-0
Home
8/13/2022
Aston Villa
L 2-1
Away
8/20/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brentford
-
Away
8/30/2022
Leeds
-
Away
9/3/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
Nottingham Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Newcastle
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
West Ham
W 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
Everton
-
Away
8/28/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
9/3/2022
Bournemouth
-
Home
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Everton FC vs Nottingham Forest
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
