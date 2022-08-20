Fulham vs. Brentford FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Fulham vs. Brentford FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022

Brentford FC hits the pitch against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 20. The two Premier League teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET. Fulham is currently 13th in the league table, with two points. Brentford is third, with four.

How to Stream Fulham vs. Brentford FC in Canada

Fulham and Brentford Stats

  • Brentford was 11th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (48 in 38 matches).
  • Last season, Brentford was 12th defensively (1.5).
  • Brentford was 13th in the league in goal differential last season at -8.
  • Brentford took 351 shots in 38 matches last season (15th in the Premier League).
  • Last season, Brentford gave up 10.5 shots per game (sixth in league).
  • Brentford was 10th in the league in shot differential last season at -47 (-1.2 per game).

Fulham Key Players

  • Andreas Pereira also scored zero goals in one games for Manchester United last season.

Brentford Key Players

  • Ivan Toney had 12 goals in 33 games last season for Brentford.
  • Yoane Wissa scored seven times in 33 appearances for Brentford.
  • Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo picked up seven assists (on 28 chances created).

Fulham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Liverpool

D 2-2

Home

8/13/2022

Wolverhampton

D 0-0

Away

8/20/2022

Brentford

-

Home

8/27/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

8/30/2022

Brighton

-

Home

9/3/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Leicester City

D 2-2

Away

8/13/2022

Manchester United

W 4-0

Home

8/20/2022

Fulham

-

Away

8/27/2022

Everton

-

Home

8/30/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

9/3/2022

Leeds

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Brentford FC at Fulham

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
