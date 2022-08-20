Fulham vs. Brentford FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Fulham vs. Brentford FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022
Brentford FC hits the pitch against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 20. The two Premier League teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET. Fulham is currently 13th in the league table, with two points. Brentford is third, with four.
How to Stream Fulham vs. Brentford FC in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
Fulham and Brentford Stats
- Brentford was 11th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (48 in 38 matches).
- Last season, Brentford was 12th defensively (1.5).
- Brentford was 13th in the league in goal differential last season at -8.
- Brentford took 351 shots in 38 matches last season (15th in the Premier League).
- Last season, Brentford gave up 10.5 shots per game (sixth in league).
- Brentford was 10th in the league in shot differential last season at -47 (-1.2 per game).
Fulham Key Players
- Andreas Pereira also scored zero goals in one games for Manchester United last season.
Brentford Key Players
- Ivan Toney had 12 goals in 33 games last season for Brentford.
- Yoane Wissa scored seven times in 33 appearances for Brentford.
- Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo picked up seven assists (on 28 chances created).
Fulham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Liverpool
D 2-2
Home
8/13/2022
Wolverhampton
D 0-0
Away
8/20/2022
Brentford
-
Home
8/27/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
8/30/2022
Brighton
-
Home
9/3/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Leicester City
D 2-2
Away
8/13/2022
Manchester United
W 4-0
Home
8/20/2022
Fulham
-
Away
8/27/2022
Everton
-
Home
8/30/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
9/3/2022
Leeds
-
Home
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Brentford FC at Fulham
TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
