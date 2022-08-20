Fulham vs. Brentford FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Brentford FC hits the pitch against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 20. The two Premier League teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET. Fulham is currently 13th in the league table, with two points. Brentford is third, with four.

Fulham vs. Brentford FC

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Fulham and Brentford Stats

Brentford was 11th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (48 in 38 matches).

Last season, Brentford was 12th defensively (1.5).

Brentford was 13th in the league in goal differential last season at -8.

Brentford took 351 shots in 38 matches last season (15th in the Premier League).

Last season, Brentford gave up 10.5 shots per game (sixth in league).

Brentford was 10th in the league in shot differential last season at -47 (-1.2 per game).

Fulham Key Players

Andreas Pereira also scored zero goals in one games for Manchester United last season.

Brentford Key Players

Ivan Toney had 12 goals in 33 games last season for Brentford.

Yoane Wissa scored seven times in 33 appearances for Brentford.

Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo picked up seven assists (on 28 chances created).

Fulham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Liverpool D 2-2 Home 8/13/2022 Wolverhampton D 0-0 Away 8/20/2022 Brentford - Home 8/27/2022 Arsenal - Away 8/30/2022 Brighton - Home 9/3/2022 Tottenham - Away

Brentford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Leicester City D 2-2 Away 8/13/2022 Manchester United W 4-0 Home 8/20/2022 Fulham - Away 8/27/2022 Everton - Home 8/30/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 9/3/2022 Leeds - Home

