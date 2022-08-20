GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Primeira Liga action on Saturday will include GD Chaves meeting FC Vizela. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira, airing on GolTV. With three points, GD Chaves is 10th in the league. FC Vizela has three points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira

Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira

GD Chaves and FC Vizela Stats

GD Chaves scored 1.0 goal per match last season (19th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Vizela allowed 1.7 (18th in league).

FC Vizela scored 1.1 goals per game last season (12th in the Primeira Liga), and GD Chaves allowed 0.5 (first in league).

GD Chaves' goal differential last season was +1, seventh in the league.

FC Vizela's goal differential last season (-21) was 16th in the league.

GD Chaves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Vitoria Guimarares L 1-0 Home 8/15/2022 Maritimo Madeira W 2-1 Away 8/20/2022 FC Vizela - Home 8/27/2022 Sporting - Away 9/4/2022 Rio Ave FC - Home 9/11/2022 FC Porto - Away

FC Vizela Schedule