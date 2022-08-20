GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Primeira Liga action on Saturday will include GD Chaves meeting FC Vizela. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira, airing on GolTV. With three points, GD Chaves is 10th in the league. FC Vizela has three points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira
GD Chaves and FC Vizela Stats
- GD Chaves scored 1.0 goal per match last season (19th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Vizela allowed 1.7 (18th in league).
- FC Vizela scored 1.1 goals per game last season (12th in the Primeira Liga), and GD Chaves allowed 0.5 (first in league).
- GD Chaves' goal differential last season was +1, seventh in the league.
- FC Vizela's goal differential last season (-21) was 16th in the league.
GD Chaves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
L 1-0
Home
8/15/2022
Maritimo Madeira
W 2-1
Away
8/20/2022
FC Vizela
-
Home
8/27/2022
Sporting
-
Away
9/4/2022
Rio Ave FC
-
Home
9/11/2022
FC Porto
-
Away
FC Vizela Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Rio Ave FC
W 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
FC Porto
L 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
GD Chaves
-
Away
8/29/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Home
9/4/2022
Benfica
-
Away
9/11/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Home
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Chaves vs. Vizela
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
