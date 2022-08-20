GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Primeira Liga action on Saturday will include GD Chaves meeting FC Vizela. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira, airing on GolTV. With three points, GD Chaves is 10th in the league. FC Vizela has three points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch GD Chaves vs. FC Vizela

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

GD Chaves and FC Vizela Stats

  • GD Chaves scored 1.0 goal per match last season (19th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Vizela allowed 1.7 (18th in league).
  • FC Vizela scored 1.1 goals per game last season (12th in the Primeira Liga), and GD Chaves allowed 0.5 (first in league).
  • GD Chaves' goal differential last season was +1, seventh in the league.
  • FC Vizela's goal differential last season (-21) was 16th in the league.

GD Chaves Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

L 1-0

Home

8/15/2022

Maritimo Madeira

W 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

FC Vizela

-

Home

8/27/2022

Sporting

-

Away

9/4/2022

Rio Ave FC

-

Home

9/11/2022

FC Porto

-

Away

FC Vizela Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rio Ave FC

W 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

FC Porto

L 1-0

Home

8/20/2022

GD Chaves

-

Away

8/29/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Home

9/4/2022

Benfica

-

Away

9/11/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Chaves vs. Vizela

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
