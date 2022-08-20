Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) goes up for a bicycle kick against Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) during the first half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) goes up for a bicycle kick against Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) during the first half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC will meet at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will begin on August 20 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF is 16th overall in the league in points, with 33. Toronto FC is 22nd, with 30.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC Stats

  • Inter Miami CF is 21st in MLS in goals scored (32 in 25 games), and Toronto FC is 23rd in goals conceded (45 in 26).
  • Toronto FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (39 in 26 games), and Inter Miami CF is 20th in goals conceded (41 in 25).
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-9) is 23rd in the league.
  • Toronto FC is 19th in the league in goal differential at -6.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Inter Miami CF is led by Gonzalo Higuain, who has eight goals in 20 games (20th in league).
  • Leonardo Campana has eight goals in 22 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has seven in 21 games (fourth in league).

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Jonathan Osorio scored four goals in 24 games last season for Toronto FC.
  • Ayo Akinola scored three times in 11 appearances for Toronto FC.
  • In action last season, Mark Anthony Kaye contributed two assists.

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

San Jose

W 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Montreal

D 2-2

Away

8/13/2022

NYCFC

W 3-2

Home

8/20/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

8/27/2022

New York

-

Away

8/31/2022

Columbus

-

Away

9/4/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Nashville SC

W 4-3

Away

8/13/2022

Portland

W 3-1

Home

8/17/2022

New England

D 2-2

Home

8/20/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

8/27/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/31/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

9/4/2022

Montreal

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Toronto FC at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) passes the ball against the CF Montreal in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago1013815204h
Soccer

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City in Canada

By Tom Sunderland
USATSI_18893535
Baseball

How to Watch Curacao vs. Italy: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) goes up for a bicycle kick against Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) during the first half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 13, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler (4) heads the ball away D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) from during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff