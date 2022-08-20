Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC will meet at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will begin on August 20 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF is 16th overall in the league in points, with 33. Toronto FC is 22nd, with 30.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC Stats
- Inter Miami CF is 21st in MLS in goals scored (32 in 25 games), and Toronto FC is 23rd in goals conceded (45 in 26).
- Toronto FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (39 in 26 games), and Inter Miami CF is 20th in goals conceded (41 in 25).
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-9) is 23rd in the league.
- Toronto FC is 19th in the league in goal differential at -6.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Inter Miami CF is led by Gonzalo Higuain, who has eight goals in 20 games (20th in league).
- Leonardo Campana has eight goals in 22 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has seven in 21 games (fourth in league).
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jonathan Osorio scored four goals in 24 games last season for Toronto FC.
- Ayo Akinola scored three times in 11 appearances for Toronto FC.
- In action last season, Mark Anthony Kaye contributed two assists.
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
San Jose
W 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Montreal
D 2-2
Away
8/13/2022
NYCFC
W 3-2
Home
8/20/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
8/27/2022
New York
-
Away
8/31/2022
Columbus
-
Away
9/4/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Nashville SC
W 4-3
Away
8/13/2022
Portland
W 3-1
Home
8/17/2022
New England
D 2-2
Home
8/20/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
8/27/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/31/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
9/4/2022
Montreal
-
Home
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Toronto FC at Inter Miami CF
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)