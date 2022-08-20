Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) goes up for a bicycle kick against Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) during the first half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC will meet at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will begin on August 20 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF is 16th overall in the league in points, with 33. Toronto FC is 22nd, with 30.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC Stats

Inter Miami CF is 21st in MLS in goals scored (32 in 25 games), and Toronto FC is 23rd in goals conceded (45 in 26).

Toronto FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (39 in 26 games), and Inter Miami CF is 20th in goals conceded (41 in 25).

Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-9) is 23rd in the league.

Toronto FC is 19th in the league in goal differential at -6.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Inter Miami CF is led by Gonzalo Higuain, who has eight goals in 20 games (20th in league).

Leonardo Campana has eight goals in 22 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has seven in 21 games (fourth in league).

Toronto FC Key Players

Jonathan Osorio scored four goals in 24 games last season for Toronto FC.

Ayo Akinola scored three times in 11 appearances for Toronto FC.

In action last season, Mark Anthony Kaye contributed two assists.

Inter Miami CF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 San Jose W 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Montreal D 2-2 Away 8/13/2022 NYCFC W 3-2 Home 8/20/2022 Toronto FC - Home 8/27/2022 New York - Away 8/31/2022 Columbus - Away 9/4/2022 Orlando City SC - Home

Toronto FC Schedule