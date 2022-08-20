Leicester City vs. Southampton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Leicester City vs. Southampton FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022

Leicester City and Southampton FC will meet at King Power Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on August 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. Leicester City is currently 15th in the league table, with one point. Southampton is 17th, with one.

How to Stream Leicester City vs. Southampton FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: King Power Stadium
Leicester City and Southampton Stats

  • Leicester City was fifth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (62 overall, 1.6 per game), and Southampton was 17th in goals conceded (67 overall, 1.8 per game).
  • Southampton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Leicester City was 14th in goals conceded (59 overall, 1.6 per game).
  • Leicester City's goal difference (+3) ranked eighth in the Premier League.
  • Southampton was 17th in the Premier League in goal differential at -24.

Leicester City Key Players

  • Jamie Vardy had 15 goals in 27 games last year for Leicester City.
  • Over 35 league games last season for Leicester City, James Maddison put up 12 goals.
  • Harvey Barnes' assist tally for Leicester City hit 11 a season ago.

Southampton Key Players

  • Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.
  • Oriol Romeu scored two goals in 37 games for Southampton.
  • Playing for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond picked up five assists (on 23 chances created).

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brentford

D 2-2

Home

8/13/2022

Arsenal

L 4-2

Away

8/20/2022

Southampton

-

Home

8/27/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

9/1/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

9/4/2022

Brighton

-

Away

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Tottenham

L 4-1

Away

8/13/2022

Leeds

D 2-2

Home

8/20/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

8/27/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

8/30/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

9/3/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

