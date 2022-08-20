Leicester City vs. Southampton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Leicester City and Southampton FC will meet at King Power Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on August 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. Leicester City is currently 15th in the league table, with one point. Southampton is 17th, with one.

How to Stream Leicester City vs. Southampton FC in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Southampton Stats

Leicester City was fifth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (62 overall, 1.6 per game), and Southampton was 17th in goals conceded (67 overall, 1.8 per game).

Southampton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Leicester City was 14th in goals conceded (59 overall, 1.6 per game).

Leicester City's goal difference (+3) ranked eighth in the Premier League.

Southampton was 17th in the Premier League in goal differential at -24.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy had 15 goals in 27 games last year for Leicester City.

Over 35 league games last season for Leicester City, James Maddison put up 12 goals.

Harvey Barnes' assist tally for Leicester City hit 11 a season ago.

Southampton Key Players

Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.

Oriol Romeu scored two goals in 37 games for Southampton.

Playing for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond picked up five assists (on 23 chances created).

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brentford D 2-2 Home 8/13/2022 Arsenal L 4-2 Away 8/20/2022 Southampton - Home 8/27/2022 Chelsea - Away 9/1/2022 Manchester United - Home 9/4/2022 Brighton - Away

Southampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Tottenham L 4-1 Away 8/13/2022 Leeds D 2-2 Home 8/20/2022 Leicester City - Away 8/27/2022 Manchester United - Home 8/30/2022 Chelsea - Home 9/3/2022 Wolverhampton - Away

