Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Leicester City and Southampton FC will meet at King Power Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on August 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Leicester City is currently 15th in the league, with one point. Southampton is 17th, with one.
How to Watch Leicester City vs. Southampton
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Leicester City and Southampton Stats
- Leicester City scored 1.6 goals per match last season (fifth in the Premier League), and Southampton conceded 1.8 (17th).
- Southampton scored 1.1 goals per game last season (13th in the Premier League), and Leicester City conceded 1.6 (14th).
- Leicester City's goal differential last season (+3) was eighth in the league.
- Southampton was 17th in the league in goal differential last season at -24.
Leicester City Key Players
- Jamie Vardy had 15 goals over 27 games last year for Leicester City.
- In 35 league games for Leicester City, James Maddison had 12 goals.
- Harvey Barnes' assist tally for Leicester City hit 11 a season ago.
Southampton Key Players
- Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.
- Oriol Romeu scored two times in 37 appearances for Southampton.
- Playing for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond had five assists.
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Brentford
D 2-2
Home
8/13/2022
Arsenal
L 4-2
Away
8/20/2022
Southampton
-
Home
8/27/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
9/1/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
9/4/2022
Brighton
-
Away
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Tottenham
L 4-1
Away
8/13/2022
Leeds
D 2-2
Home
8/20/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
8/27/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
8/30/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
9/3/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Leicester City vs. Southampton
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)