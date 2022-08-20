Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Leicester City and Southampton FC will meet at King Power Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on August 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Leicester City is currently 15th in the league, with one point. Southampton is 17th, with one.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Southampton

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Southampton Stats

Leicester City scored 1.6 goals per match last season (fifth in the Premier League), and Southampton conceded 1.8 (17th).

Southampton scored 1.1 goals per game last season (13th in the Premier League), and Leicester City conceded 1.6 (14th).

Leicester City's goal differential last season (+3) was eighth in the league.

Southampton was 17th in the league in goal differential last season at -24.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy had 15 goals over 27 games last year for Leicester City.

In 35 league games for Leicester City, James Maddison had 12 goals.

Harvey Barnes' assist tally for Leicester City hit 11 a season ago.

Southampton Key Players

Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.

Oriol Romeu scored two times in 37 appearances for Southampton.

Playing for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond had five assists.

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brentford D 2-2 Home 8/13/2022 Arsenal L 4-2 Away 8/20/2022 Southampton - Home 8/27/2022 Chelsea - Away 9/1/2022 Manchester United - Home 9/4/2022 Brighton - Away

Southampton Schedule