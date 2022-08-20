Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leicester City and Southampton FC will meet at King Power Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on August 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Leicester City is currently 15th in the league, with one point. Southampton is 17th, with one.

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: King Power Stadium
Leicester City and Southampton Stats

  • Leicester City scored 1.6 goals per match last season (fifth in the Premier League), and Southampton conceded 1.8 (17th).
  • Southampton scored 1.1 goals per game last season (13th in the Premier League), and Leicester City conceded 1.6 (14th).
  • Leicester City's goal differential last season (+3) was eighth in the league.
  • Southampton was 17th in the league in goal differential last season at -24.

Leicester City Key Players

  • Jamie Vardy had 15 goals over 27 games last year for Leicester City.
  • In 35 league games for Leicester City, James Maddison had 12 goals.
  • Harvey Barnes' assist tally for Leicester City hit 11 a season ago.

Southampton Key Players

  • Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.
  • Oriol Romeu scored two times in 37 appearances for Southampton.
  • Playing for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond had five assists.

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brentford

D 2-2

Home

8/13/2022

Arsenal

L 4-2

Away

8/20/2022

Southampton

-

Home

8/27/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

9/1/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

9/4/2022

Brighton

-

Away

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Tottenham

L 4-1

Away

8/13/2022

Leeds

D 2-2

Home

8/20/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

8/27/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

8/30/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

9/3/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

