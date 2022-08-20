How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include New York Red Bulls versus FC Cincinnati, with action beginning from Red Bull Arena at 6:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 40 points, ranking seventh overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 33 points, and is 18th overall.
How to Watch New York vs. FC Cincinnati
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and FC Cincinnati Stats
- New York is eighth in MLS in goals scored (40 in 26 games), and FC Cincinnati is 23rd in goals conceded (45 in 25).
- FC Cincinnati is sixth in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per match), and New York is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
- New York is sixth in the league in goal differential at +8.
- FC Cincinnati is 16th in the league in goal differential at -3.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 37 shots) in 25 league games.
- Luquinhas has five goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 23 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Morgan is New York's leader in assists, with three in 25 games (59th in league).
FC Cincinnati Key Players
- Brenner had eight goals (on 38 shots) last season for FC Cincinnati.
- Sergio Santos contributed six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 30 league appearances for Philadelphia.
- Playing for FC Cincinnati last season, Alvaro Barreal picked up two assists (on 20 chances created).
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
DC United
D 0-0
Away
8/13/2022
Orlando City SC
L 1-0
Home
8/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Away
8/20/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
8/27/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
8/31/2022
Montreal
-
Away
9/3/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 4-4
Away
8/6/2022
Philadelphia
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 2-2
Home
8/20/2022
New York
-
Away
8/27/2022
Columbus
-
Home
9/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
9/7/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
How To Watch
August
20
2022
FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
