How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) passes the ball against Atlanta United FC in the second half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include New York Red Bulls versus FC Cincinnati, with action beginning from Red Bull Arena at 6:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 40 points, ranking seventh overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 33 points, and is 18th overall.

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and FC Cincinnati Stats

New York is eighth in MLS in goals scored (40 in 26 games), and FC Cincinnati is 23rd in goals conceded (45 in 25).

FC Cincinnati is sixth in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per match), and New York is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).

New York is sixth in the league in goal differential at +8.

FC Cincinnati is 16th in the league in goal differential at -3.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 37 shots) in 25 league games.

Luquinhas has five goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 23 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Morgan is New York's leader in assists, with three in 25 games (59th in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Brenner had eight goals (on 38 shots) last season for FC Cincinnati.

Sergio Santos contributed six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 30 league appearances for Philadelphia.

Playing for FC Cincinnati last season, Alvaro Barreal picked up two assists (on 20 chances created).

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 DC United D 0-0 Away 8/13/2022 Orlando City SC L 1-0 Home 8/17/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Away 8/20/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 8/27/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 8/31/2022 Montreal - Away 9/3/2022 Philadelphia - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule