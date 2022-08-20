Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) passes the ball against Atlanta United FC in the second half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include New York Red Bulls versus FC Cincinnati, with action beginning from Red Bull Arena at 6:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 40 points, ranking seventh overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 33 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch New York vs. FC Cincinnati

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New York and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • New York is eighth in MLS in goals scored (40 in 26 games), and FC Cincinnati is 23rd in goals conceded (45 in 25).
  • FC Cincinnati is sixth in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per match), and New York is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
  • New York is sixth in the league in goal differential at +8.
  • FC Cincinnati is 16th in the league in goal differential at -3.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 37 shots) in 25 league games.
  • Luquinhas has five goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 23 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Morgan is New York's leader in assists, with three in 25 games (59th in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

  • Brenner had eight goals (on 38 shots) last season for FC Cincinnati.
  • Sergio Santos contributed six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 30 league appearances for Philadelphia.
  • Playing for FC Cincinnati last season, Alvaro Barreal picked up two assists (on 20 chances created).

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

DC United

D 0-0

Away

8/13/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Home

8/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

8/27/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

8/31/2022

Montreal

-

Away

9/3/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 4-4

Away

8/6/2022

Philadelphia

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 2-2

Home

8/20/2022

New York

-

Away

8/27/2022

Columbus

-

Home

9/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

9/7/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
