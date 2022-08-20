Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Marseille will host FC Nantes in Ligue 1 at Orange Velodrome on Saturday, August 20. The two clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is fourth in the league table, with four points. FC Nantes is 13th, with two.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Orange Velodrome
Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes Stats

  • Olympique Marseille was fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (63 in 38 games), and FC Nantes was 11th in goals conceded (48).
  • FC Nantes was eighth in Ligue 1 offensively last season (1.4 goals per game), and Olympique Marseille was sixth defensively (1.0).
  • Olympique Marseille was third in the league in goal differential last season at +25.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet recorded 12 goals in 31 games last year for Olympique Marseille.
  • In 33 league games for Olympique Marseille, Cengiz Under recorded 10 goals.
  • Jonathan Clauss recorded 10 assists for RC Lens last season.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Moses Simon scored six goals (on 32 shots) for FC Nantes last season.
  • Andrei scored six goals as well for FC Nantes a season ago.
  • Playing for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Stade Reims

W 4-1

Home

8/14/2022

Stade Brest 29

D 1-1

Away

8/20/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

8/28/2022

Nice

-

Away

8/31/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

9/3/2022

AJ Auxerre

-

Away

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Angers

D 0-0

Away

8/12/2022

Lille

D 1-1

Home

8/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

8/28/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Home

8/31/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

9/3/2022

PSG

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Marseille vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
