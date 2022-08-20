Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Marseille will host FC Nantes in Ligue 1 at Orange Velodrome on Saturday, August 20. The two clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is fourth in the league table, with four points. FC Nantes is 13th, with two.
Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes Stats
- Olympique Marseille was fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (63 in 38 games), and FC Nantes was 11th in goals conceded (48).
- FC Nantes was eighth in Ligue 1 offensively last season (1.4 goals per game), and Olympique Marseille was sixth defensively (1.0).
- Olympique Marseille was third in the league in goal differential last season at +25.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet recorded 12 goals in 31 games last year for Olympique Marseille.
- In 33 league games for Olympique Marseille, Cengiz Under recorded 10 goals.
- Jonathan Clauss recorded 10 assists for RC Lens last season.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Moses Simon scored six goals (on 32 shots) for FC Nantes last season.
- Andrei scored six goals as well for FC Nantes a season ago.
- Playing for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists.
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Stade Reims
W 4-1
Home
8/14/2022
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Away
8/20/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
8/28/2022
Nice
-
Away
8/31/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
9/3/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Angers
D 0-0
Away
8/12/2022
Lille
D 1-1
Home
8/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
8/28/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Home
8/31/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
9/3/2022
PSG
-
Home
