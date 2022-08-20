Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Olympique Marseille will host FC Nantes in Ligue 1 at Orange Velodrome on Saturday, August 20. The two clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is fourth in the league table, with four points. FC Nantes is 13th, with two.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Orange Velodrome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes Stats

Olympique Marseille was fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (63 in 38 games), and FC Nantes was 11th in goals conceded (48).

FC Nantes was eighth in Ligue 1 offensively last season (1.4 goals per game), and Olympique Marseille was sixth defensively (1.0).

Olympique Marseille was third in the league in goal differential last season at +25.

In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet recorded 12 goals in 31 games last year for Olympique Marseille.

In 33 league games for Olympique Marseille, Cengiz Under recorded 10 goals.

Jonathan Clauss recorded 10 assists for RC Lens last season.

FC Nantes Key Players

Moses Simon scored six goals (on 32 shots) for FC Nantes last season.

Andrei scored six goals as well for FC Nantes a season ago.

Playing for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Stade Reims W 4-1 Home 8/14/2022 Stade Brest 29 D 1-1 Away 8/20/2022 FC Nantes - Home 8/28/2022 Nice - Away 8/31/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 9/3/2022 AJ Auxerre - Away

FC Nantes Schedule