Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off in Premier League action. The squads will play at 7:30 AM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network Canada from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham is currently fourth in the league, with four points. Wolverhampton is 14th, with one.

How to Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Wolverhampton Stats

With 69 goals in 38 matches last season, Tottenham was fourth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Wolverhampton allowed 43 goals, fifth in the league.

Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (38 overall, 1.0 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).

Tottenham's goal difference (+29) was fourth in the Premier League.

With 38 goals scored and 43 conceded, Wolverhampton was 12th in the Premier League in goal differential.

Tottenham Key Players

Richarlison put up 11 goals in 30 games last year for Everton.

Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.

Perisic's assist total hit seven for Inter Milan last season.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Nathan Collins scored two goals in 36 games last season for Burnley.

Jonny Castro scored two goals as well for Wolverhampton a season ago.

Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho contributed three assists.

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Southampton W 4-1 Home 8/14/2022 Chelsea D 2-2 Away 8/20/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 8/28/2022 Nottingham Forest - Away 8/31/2022 West Ham - Away 9/3/2022 Fulham - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Leeds L 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Fulham D 0-0 Home 8/20/2022 Tottenham - Away 8/28/2022 Newcastle - Home 8/31/2022 Bournemouth - Away 9/3/2022 Southampton - Home

