Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/20/2022

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off in Premier League action. The squads will play at 7:30 AM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network Canada from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham is currently fourth in the league, with four points. Wolverhampton is 14th, with one.

How to Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

Tottenham and Wolverhampton Stats

  • With 69 goals in 38 matches last season, Tottenham was fourth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Wolverhampton allowed 43 goals, fifth in the league.
  • Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (38 overall, 1.0 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).
  • Tottenham's goal difference (+29) was fourth in the Premier League.
  • With 38 goals scored and 43 conceded, Wolverhampton was 12th in the Premier League in goal differential.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Richarlison put up 11 goals in 30 games last year for Everton.
  • Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.
  • Perisic's assist total hit seven for Inter Milan last season.

Wolverhampton Key Players

  • Nathan Collins scored two goals in 36 games last season for Burnley.
  • Jonny Castro scored two goals as well for Wolverhampton a season ago.
  • Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho contributed three assists.

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Southampton

W 4-1

Home

8/14/2022

Chelsea

D 2-2

Away

8/20/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

8/28/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

8/31/2022

West Ham

-

Away

9/3/2022

Fulham

-

Home

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Leeds

L 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Fulham

D 0-0

Home

8/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

8/28/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

8/31/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

9/3/2022

Southampton

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
